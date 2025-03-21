Hernández Steps Up in Tokyo, Showcasing Versatility

After first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched right before first pitch in Game 1 of the Tokyo Series, utility player Enrique Hernández was moved from left field to replace Freeman at first base in the Los Angeles Dodgers matchup against the Cubs.

Freeman’s Absence Opens Door at First Base

The original first baseman, listed on the roster, experienced left rib discomfort on Tuesday night, prompting manager Dave Roberts to pull him from the game. Fortunately for the Dodgers, Hernández’s versatility stood out as he brought both energy and strength to the field.

With Freeman also pulled from Game 2, Hernández rose to the occasion with an impressive performance. At the top of the fourth inning, the 33-year-old launched a two-run homer to left field, extending the Dodgers’ lead to 5-1.

“It felt great, I didn’t do anything [in Game 1] so I felt like I got to do something tonight,” Hernández said in an interview with Harold Reynolds. “As a first baseman I felt like slugging was the right thing to do.”

In Game 1 of the series the utility player was at bat five times, with no homers and zero RBIs. He made sure to change those numbers the following night.

“I was supposed to play left, there was a late line shift but it was nothing new to me,” he said. “I feel comfortable at first right now…getting that homer felt amazing.”

Hernández played first base in the exhibition games of the Tokyo Series, as well as a few times during Dodgers’ spring training. Confident in the position, he demonstrated his skill and ability to step up to the plate when his team needed him.

MLB Journey

He capped off the 2024 MLB season with a stellar performance, finishing with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, and a .229/.281/.654 slash line. Holding a reputation to excel in the postseason, Kike Hernández has earned the nickname, ‘Mr. October’, traditionally associated with Reggie Jackson. The versatile player consistently delivers in the playoffs, most recently hitting a game-winning home run in Game 5 of the 2024 National League Division series against the San Diego Padres.

Through spring training, Hernández appeared at bat 25 times, with four RBIs and a .391/.517/1.08 slash line. Originally selected by the Houston Astros in the sixth round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft, he was named Gulf Coast League Astros Team MVP, hitting .295 with a homer and 27 RBIs in 53 games in his first professional season.

After a successful first season, he made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2014, later joining the Miami Marlins the same year. He went on to play for the Dodgers from 2015 to 2020, the Boston Red Sox from 2021 to 2023, and then returned to the Dodgers in 2023.

Hernández earned his second World Series Title as a Dodger in 2024, with a previous title from the 2020 World Series Championship.

Special Start to the Season

Proud to be wearing Dodger blue, he made the most of his time in Tokyo opening up the 2025 MLB season.

“It was a heck of an experience, we had a lot of fun not just on the field, but off the field as well,” he said in an interview with SportsNet LA. “It was a once in a lifetime experience, having Roki, Yoshinobu, and Shohei as teammates made it special.”

The utility player is grateful for the opportunity to explore his teammates’ home country and witness firsthand the impact the players have on the fans in Tokyo. Between team dinners, cultural outings, and his memorable home run, Hernández returns to the United States with core memories and a strong start to his season.