Hyeseong Kim Collects First MLB Hit, Celebrates with Superstar

Monday night marked a memorable game for Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Hyeseong Kim, as the 26-year-old notched his first Major League hit in the team’s 7 – 4 win over the Miami Marlins.

The rookie set an impression with the team, as Monday was his first start in Major League baseball. In the top of the fifth, Kim accomplished his first hit off of a single, followed by Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani launching a 117.9 mph two-run home-run.

The inning was a significant one for both players, as Kim has long admired Ohtani throughout his baseball journey. After the successful outing, the two met in the dugout, where Ohtani greeted the rookie with excitement, jumping up and down with his hands on his helmet, celebrating Kim’s MLB achievement.

“I was happy that he hit a home run, and then he really [celebrated me] and gave me congratulations,” Kim said through interpreter Joe Lee in an interview with SportsNet LA.

Initial Debut Night

The South Korean baseball player was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 3, before making his MLB debut with the Dodgers at the top of the ninth, as second baseman against the Atlanta Braves.

Kim’s debut had been highly anticipated ever since he signed a three-year, $12.5 million contract with Los Angeles in January. Though he received offers from several teams, including crosstown rivals, the Angels, he was ready to join the Dodgers, calling them “the best in the league.”

When second baseman Tommy Edman was placed on the injured list with right ankle inflammation on Saturday, Kim took the opportunity to make his debut and show Los Angeles exactly why they signed him. Fans who had been closely following his journey through the minors had been begging for his shot in the big leagues, and it had finally come.

From the Minors to the Majors

Kim’s had a strong 2025 season so far in the minors, with five home-runs and 19 RBIs across 115 at bats, hitting a .252/.328/.798 slash line. He’s shown off his ability at shortstop, second base, and center field as a utility player. His time in Triple-A this season has helped him build the best version of himself before stepping onto the field with major league players.

Before signing with the Dodgers this offseason, Kim spent eight seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization, where he consistently impressed. He batted .304 or better from 2021 to 2024 and stole over 20 bases in seven straight seasons, catching the attention of several MLB teams. However, it was the Dodgers who were lucky enough to land him.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said they plan on keeping him on the 40-man active roster at least until Edman returns from the IL.

As for his future with the team, Kim will primarily serve as a utility player, likely coming off the bench but with the potential for more starting opportunities, as we saw on Monday. These opportunities will most often come at second base or center field.

With his versatility and skills, Kim is ready to step up whenever he’s called upon and show his capability at the big league level.