Is Mookie Betts Still Battling Illness? Dodgers Star Sits Out Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts did not play Saturday, one day after he hit two home runs, including a game winner. The day off was tied to Betts’ recent stomach issue, but it was strictly for rest, not because the illness had flared up again. Miguel Rojas replaced Betts at short in a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

“So looks like I’m just going to be light for a little bit,” Betts said last week. “Maybe I play uphill a little bit for the beginning of the season. But I just want to play, man. I’m tired of sitting, tired of just throwing up, tired of doing all this. I just really just want to play.”

Betts had battled a severe stomach illness for the past three weeks, which sidelined him since the final two games of Cactus League. The 32-year-old had reportedly lost nearly 25 pounds but insisted on returning to the lineup for the Dodgers first two home games of the season. “The uniform drapes over Mookie Betts’ body like it’s two sizes too big,” wrote The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

According to the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Harris, Betts’ absence wasn’t anything unexpected. “Dave Roberts reiterated this was a planned off day for Betts to give him back-to-back days to rest after his stomach virus,” Harris reported. The Dodgers manager expects Betts to return to his usual workload, according to Harris, “Roberts is expecting Betts to be back on an everyday schedule moving forward.”