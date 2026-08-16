Dodgers Receive Strong Warning Ahead of Brewers Series Finale

Many are pegging the Los Angeles Dodgers to reach the World Series, especially after trading for Tarik Skubal. However, the Dodgers have lost two of three to the Milwaukee Brewers heading into the finale of their four-game series on Aug. 16.

Furthermore, if the Brewers and Dodgers do cross paths in the playoffs again, Los Angeles will have to get the best of Jacob Misiorowski. On Aug. 15, Misiorowski went six innings, giving up one earned run, striking out six batters, and conceding five hits.

As a result, the Brewers will need a performance like that from Misiorowski if they want to get past Los Angeles and head to the World Series. While many see the Dodgers getting through the National League, Misiorowski doesn’t.

“I think it’s more than just this series,” Misiorowski told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal after the Brewers’ 4-1 win on Aug. 15. “I think it’s year after year we’re right there with them. We’re competing. I think we’re a team to be reckoned with. And I think it’s exciting to be in that clubhouse right now. The boys are fired up, so it’s really fun to be a Brewer.”

Jacob Misiorowski on Facing Dodgers’ Star Hitters

If the Brewers want to get past the Dodgers in the postseason and avoid a repeat of the 2025 NLCS, many will need Misiorowski’s mindset: Not being afraid of Los Angeles’ best hitters and wanting to get them out. The Brewers’ star pitcher got out of a bases-loaded jam while facing Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani.

“William saw something, I don’t know,” Misiorowski added. “We trusted it [and] we trust him. He saw something in that, in Shohei, and he rolled with it, rolled into it with Freeman, and it worked. It was fun.”

Additionally, Misiorowski revealed what it was like to rip fastball after fastball at Ohtani and not have the Dodgers star do anything.

“It was just free and easy,” Misiorowski said. “It was awesome to have Shohei in the box, and him know what was coming and still not being able to hit it. So it was fun.”

Logan Webb on Los Angeles Landing Tarik Skubal

In the series finale against the Brewers, the Dodgers will hand the ball to Skubal to help get the split. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have their focus on Milwaukee, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb shared his true feelings about Skubal landing with the Dodgers and the team having extra motivation when they face their arch-rivals next month.

“First time we face Skubal in LA or in San Francisco, I hope we respectfully beat the s–t out of him,” Webb said in an Aug. 14 video from MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. “For us, that’s our rival. So you’re always like, man, you wish he went to literally any other team.

“But just goes to show that those guys are willing to do whatever it takes to win, and you respect the hell out of it. It sucks when you have to face him personally. I don’t have to face him personally, but I’m also friends with Skubal, so I’m cheering him on too on the TV.”