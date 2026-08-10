Dodgers All-Star Makes Blunt Admission After 9-Homer Slide

Justin Wrobleski did not search for an excuse after his third consecutive difficult start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star left-hander reduced the problem to one direct sentence.

“I wasn’t executing the way I wanted to,” Wrobleski told SportsNet LA following Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

That admission came after Wrobleski recorded the shortest start of his career. He allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings. Arizona built a 4-0 lead before the third inning, leaving Los Angeles behind for the rest of the afternoon.

Justin Wrobleski’s Slide Reaches 17 Runs

Ketel Marte delivered the biggest blow, driving a first-inning four-seam fastball over the wall for a two-run homer. It was the ninth home run Wrobleski has surrendered over his last three starts and 13.2 innings.

The contrast with his All-Star first half is striking. Wrobleski allowed only eight homers across his first 106.2 innings this season. He has now permitted 17 runs during his three-start slide, according to True Blue LA.

The home runs are not the only warning sign. Wrobleski walked three hitters in each of his last two starts after issuing no more than two walks in any of his previous 13 appearances. Those outings, against Chicago and Arizona, are also his two shortest starts this season.

Wrobleski hurt his own cause Sunday. His second-inning throwing error helped Arizona score an unearned run before Gabriel Moreno’s double made it 4-0. Dodgers relievers then retired all 14 hitters they faced, but the offense could not erase the early deficit.

The official MLB recap noted that Los Angeles has lost eight of nine games and six of seven against Arizona. The Dodgers still lead the National League West by 7.5 games, but a lead that reached 14 games one month earlier has been cut nearly in half.

Dodgers Face Decision as Starters Return

Wrobleski’s season numbers remain strong despite the sudden reversal. He is 11-4 with a 3.44 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 94 strikeouts through 120.1 innings. Those totals explain why one bad stretch does not automatically erase his rotation claim.

His workload, however, is now another significant factor. The Dodgers were already monitoring Wrobleski as he approached his previous professional high of 118.1 innings, MLB.com reported. He has passed that mark.

Rotation competition is also rapidly increasing. Blake Snell is scheduled to return Tuesday, while Tyler Glasnow threw 47 pitches in his second rehabilitation start Sunday. The Dodgers have not announced that Wrobleski will lose his spot or move to the bullpen.

His next assignment, therefore, carries even more intrigue than an ordinary August start. Wrobleski has already shown he can pitch like an All-Star. After admitting his execution deserted him, he must now show the Dodgers how quickly he can recover it.