Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change Before Angels Series

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels will face off at Dodger Stadium.

They are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks (in Phoenix).

Kyle Tucker (who batted 4th) finished with one hit and one strikeout.

Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change

For Friday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 6/5 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF W. Smith C A. Call LF M. Rojas 2B S. Espinal 3B R. Sasaki SP”

Tucker has been down to the 5th spot in the order.

He is in his first season with the Dodgers, and is batting .243 with 54 hits, five home runs, 29 RBI’s, 38 runs and four stolen bases in 60 games.