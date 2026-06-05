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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change Before Angels Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers on field against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on March 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels will face off at Dodger Stadium.

They are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks (in Phoenix).

Kyle Tucker (who batted 4th) finished with one hit and one strikeout.

Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change

GettyKyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action at bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

For Friday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 6/5 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF W. Smith C A. Call LF M. Rojas 2B S. Espinal 3B R. Sasaki SP”

Tucker has been down to the 5th spot in the order.

He is in his first season with the Dodgers, and is batting .243 with 54 hits, five home runs, 29 RBI’s, 38 runs and four stolen bases in 60 games.

GettyKyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs to first base during the sixth inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on May 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change Before Angels Series

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