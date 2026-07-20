Dodgers’ $240 Million Star Continues to Struggle After Key Second-Half Prediction

Kyle Tucker received a fresh vote of confidence when MLB.com named him the Los Angeles Dodgers’ key player for the second half. Two games after the All-Star break, however, the star right fielder has yet to show that his long-awaited turnaround has arrived.

Tucker went 1-for-4 in Friday’s 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees before collecting one single in five at-bats during Sunday’s doubleheader opener. That hit helped start a five-run rally in the Dodgers’ 8-2 victory.

The struggles continued during the nightcap, when Tucker went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He finished the doubleheader 1-for-9 and is now 2-for-13 since the break without an extra-base hit, walk, or RBI. Over his last 10 games, he is batting .211.

The sample remains small, but the results look familiar for a player who spent the first half searching for the swing that earned him a four-year, $240 million contract.

Tucker Named Dodgers’ Second-Half Key

MLB.com’s Sonja Chen identified Tucker as the most important Dodgers player to watch over the final months of the regular season.

“Tucker has fallen short of the expectations that came with his four-year, $240 million contract,” Chen wrote, noting that he appeared to build momentum before the break.

Chen added that having Tucker produce closer to his established level “would considerably lengthen the lineup.”

Through 94 games, Tucker is slashing .240/.335/.367 with seven home runs and 47 RBI. His .702 OPS sits below the league average and represents a dramatic decline from the production Los Angeles expected when it gave him that $240 million contract.

Instead, the Dodgers have won despite receiving limited power from him. Los Angeles entered Sunday with an MLB-best 63-37 record while ranking first in on-base percentage and OPS.

Tucker Still Searching for His Swing

ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reported July 8 that Tucker has held unusual postgame batting-cage sessions while trying to correct his mechanics. Tucker’s long, flat swing works best when his lower half remains balanced. When he drifts forward, his timing suffers, and his bat leaves the strike zone too quickly.

The statistical warning signs have reflected that problem. ESPN noted that Tucker had reached his highest chase rate in four years by June 27, while his strikeout rate was his highest since 2019. He also struggled badly against changeups after previously handling the pitch well.

The extra work briefly appeared to be paying off when Tucker collected 14 hits in a 10-game stretch entering July 8. Since then, the progress has stalled again.

The Dodgers do not need Tucker to rescue their season. They need him to transform a championship-caliber offense into the overwhelming group they believed they purchased. With Will Smith injured and the trade deadline approaching, Tucker’s second-half response could determine just how aggressively Los Angeles must pursue another bat. His long-awaited breakout remains frustratingly out of reach.