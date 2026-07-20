Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Decision Before Phillies Series

This offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed outfielder Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract, but so far he has struggled to find consistency.

Across the Dodgers’ series against the New York Yankees, Tucker went just 2-for-13. On the season, he’s batting .240 with seven home runs and 47 RBIs while posting a .337 slugging percentage and a .702 OPS — the lowest mark of his career outside of his rookie season in 2018.

With Tucker’s recent struggles, the Dodgers announced a lineup change ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dodgers Announce Tucker News

After going six consecutive games without an RBI and not hitting a home run since June 27, the Dodgers have decided to give Tucker the night off.

Los Angeles released its lineup for Monday’s game, with Alex Call starting in right field and batting eighth.

The rest of the outfield will feature Andy Pages in center field and Teoscar Hernández in left.

Tucker’s Struggles Against Lefties

Phillies ace Christopher Sánchez is set to start Monday, and Tucker has struggled against left-handed pitching this season, making manager Dave Roberts’ decision easier.

Tucker is batting .248 against left-handers but has just one home run and 13 RBIs in 113 plate appearances. He also owns a .146 isolated power (ISO).

Dodgers Aren’t Worried About Tucker

The Dodgers are 63-37 this season, so they aren’t in a position where they need Tucker to perform at a career-best level. They’ve continued to win despite his struggles, and Roberts isn’t concerned, noting that Tucker has taken accountability and continues to work through them.

“The thing that I’ve appreciated since Day 1 is, he hasn’t run from his struggles,” Roberts said. “He’s owned it.”

Roberts also praised the Dodgers’ fanbase for showing Tucker patience during his difficult first half at the plate.

“I appreciate that our fan base, compared to some others, gives a lot more grace to players,” Roberts said. “And I know he sees that as well.”