Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Probable Starters for Yankees Series

The MLB All-Star break concludes Thursday night with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies facing off in the lone game on the schedule.

Every other team returns Friday, with one of the weekend’s most anticipated series taking place in the Bronx as the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees in a three-game set.

Ahead of the series, the Dodgers officially announced their probable starters, leaving Shohei Ohtani out of the rotation.

Dodgers’ Probable Starters

Friday: Roki Sasaki (3-5, 5.33 ERA) vs. Gerrit Cole (3-4, 4.04 ERA) Saturday: Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.81 ERA) vs. Ryan Weathers (3-7, 4.15 ERA) Sunday: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (9-6, 2.85 ERA) vs. Cam Schlittler (9-5, 2.06 ERA)



Dodgers’ Second-Half Outlook

Los Angeles enters the second half at 61-36 and, despite battling injuries throughout the roster, remains the best team in baseball as it chases a third consecutive World Series title.

As for Ohtani, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made it clear the organization’s top priority is having him healthy for October. Although Ohtani missed his most recent start, Roberts indicated he likely could have pitched if necessary, but the Dodgers will continue taking a cautious approach.

“I think that No. 1, he’s always said, we’ve always said, the goal is October, for all of our players,” Roberts said. “With that, yeah, he’s had the Cy Young in mind, and understandably so. But nothing is going to come in front of being healthy for October.

“And so for him to concede and miss a start in the best interest of him and the team, that’s not a surprise. Those are two separate things, but No. 1 is being ready for October, and he’s always said that.”

Ohtani will likely return to the mound during the Dodgers’ next series when they travel to Philadelphia for a three-game set against the Phillies.