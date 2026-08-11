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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tyler Glasnow Update Before Royals Series

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World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Six
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 31: Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers prepares to pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost eight of their last nine games entering Monday night’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

However, ahead of the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media and provided a pivotal update on right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who has been sidelined since early May with severe lower back spasms.

Dodgers Announce Glasnow Update

The Dodgers have dealt with several key injuries in their rotation, but things finally seem to be looking up in Los Angeles.

With Blake Snell set to return to the mound Tuesday and Shohei Ohtani taking another step forward in his progression this week, Glasnow’s return appears to be getting closer.

Roberts revealed that Glasnow will make three more rehab starts before the Dodgers likely activate him to the big league roster.

Glasnow’s Latest Rehab Start

Glasnow made his second rehab start Saturday, pitching 2.2 innings and throwing 47 pitches. He allowed one hit, one earned run and one walk while recording two strikeouts.

If Glasnow makes three more minor league starts, he’ll likely return at some point in September as he looks to ramp up for another postseason run.

Looking at the Dodgers

The Dodgers enter Monday’s series opener with a 70-48 record, while Tarik Skubal will make his second start since Los Angeles acquired him from the Detroit Tigers and his first at Dodger Stadium.

If Los Angeles gets its pitching rotation back to full strength, the team will enter the postseason with five capable starters in Skubal, Ohtani, Glasnow, Snell and ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers would also have Roki Sasaki, Eric Lauer and Justin Wrobleski, who are currently in the rotation, as additional depth.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tyler Glasnow Update Before Royals Series

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