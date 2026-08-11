Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tyler Glasnow Update Before Royals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost eight of their last nine games entering Monday night’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

However, ahead of the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media and provided a pivotal update on right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who has been sidelined since early May with severe lower back spasms.

Dodgers Announce Glasnow Update

The Dodgers have dealt with several key injuries in their rotation, but things finally seem to be looking up in Los Angeles.

With Blake Snell set to return to the mound Tuesday and Shohei Ohtani taking another step forward in his progression this week, Glasnow’s return appears to be getting closer.

Roberts revealed that Glasnow will make three more rehab starts before the Dodgers likely activate him to the big league roster.

Dave Roberts says that Tyler Glasnow hopefully needs 3 more rehab starts before he re-joins the Dodgers. — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) August 10, 2026

Glasnow’s Latest Rehab Start

Glasnow made his second rehab start Saturday, pitching 2.2 innings and throwing 47 pitches. He allowed one hit, one earned run and one walk while recording two strikeouts.

If Glasnow makes three more minor league starts, he’ll likely return at some point in September as he looks to ramp up for another postseason run.

Tyler Glasnow’s second rehab outing is complete. (2.2 IP / 1 H / 1 ER / 1 BB / 2 K ; 47 pitches/26 strikes) Was targeted for 3 innings or 45 pitches. A lot of his offspeed stuff was thrown in the dirt, and he topped out at 97 mph on his heater. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/iyixOflWfI — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) August 10, 2026

Looking at the Dodgers

The Dodgers enter Monday’s series opener with a 70-48 record, while Tarik Skubal will make his second start since Los Angeles acquired him from the Detroit Tigers and his first at Dodger Stadium.

If Los Angeles gets its pitching rotation back to full strength, the team will enter the postseason with five capable starters in Skubal, Ohtani, Glasnow, Snell and ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers would also have Roki Sasaki, Eric Lauer and Justin Wrobleski, who are currently in the rotation, as additional depth.