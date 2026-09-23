Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Make 6 Roster Moves During Padres Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ current magic number to earn a first-round bye in the MLB playoffs is just 1, and with their 7-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, LA is 97-60 and just one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in all of Major League Baseball.

During/prior to the Dodgers’ series with the Padres, the organization made a handful of roster moves within the minor-league system.

Since September 21, not counting the Dodgers’ big-league transactions, six roster moves were made down on the farm.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Make 6 Roster Announcements

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced a handful of roster moves regarding their AA and AAA affiliates.

Here they are, listed out:

“Tulsa Drillers activated RHP Aidan Foeller from the 7-day injured list.”

“Tulsa Drillers activated C Nelson Quiroz from the Development List.”

“Tulsa Drillers activated LHP Wyatt Crowell from the Development List.”

“Tulsa Drillers activated LHP Zach Root from the 7-day injured list.”

In case you are wondering, the ‘development list’ in MiLB is a roster designation that lets teams temporarily remove a healthy player from the active roster without using an option or placing them on the injured list.

It’s often used as a placeholder for players who need to step away from baseball for however much time.

The Dodgers’ AAA affiliate also announced a pair of transactions:

“Oklahoma City Comets activated C Eliezer Alfonzo.”

“Oklahoma City Comets transferred RHP Antonio Knowles to the Development List.”

Speaking to Eliezer Alfonzo very quickly, he’s the only player in this bunch who was recently with the Dodgers.

He was demoted back down to the minors in favor of Andy Pages being activated off the IL.

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