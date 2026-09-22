Dave Roberts Reveals Honest Mookie Betts & Shohei Ohtani Conundrum

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani for the last week+ as he’s been dealing with a biceps issue that led to his IL placement.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated on Tuesday, before the Dodgers’ series opener with the San Diego Padres, that Ohtani will be activated from the IL on Wednesday.

However, in Ohtani’s absence, the Dodgers have implemented infielder Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot, and Mookie has been on fire at the plate, which leaves Roberts at a crossroads.

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Dave Roberts Reveals Tough Decision Ahead with Leadoff Batter

Dave Roberts indicated to the media on Tuesday evening that he isn’t entirely sure who will lead off between Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani when Ohtani returns from the IL.

“Dave Roberts said he is still debating who will lead off when Ohtani returns, but said it will most likely be dependent upon pitching matchups So, Ohtani vs RHP and Mookie Betts vs LHP”

It might be wise for the Dodgers to get Shohei Ohtani in a different role, as he’s been slumping over the past month+.

As for Mookie Betts, he’s starting to hit an offensive stride after struggling for most of the season.

It will be very interesting to see how Roberts handles Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani’s lineup spots in the last week of the regular season.

Dodgers reporter Bill Plunkett wrote (about the situation):

“Dave Roberts said “as of now” Shohei Ohtani will return to the leadoff spot when he comes off IL Wednesday but it’s something he is giving further thought to. Could be a case where Ohtani hits first v RH Betts v LH”

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