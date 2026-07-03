Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Sends Concerning Roki Sasaki Message During Padres Series

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki ought to be thanking his team for having his back in Thursday’s win over the San Diego Padres. After Sasaki surrendered six runs in the first two innings, Los Angeles needed just three innings after that to completely erase the deficit.

The Dodgers ended up scoring 11 unanswered runs en route to victory, and there are still three games left to play between the Dodgers and Padres this series. However, if there’s anything to be concerned about with this Dodgers team, it’s Roki Sasaki, who has had a handful of poor outings over the last month.

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Dave Roberts Concerned Roki Sasaki Could be Tipping Pitches

After the Dodgers big comeback victory on Thursday night, manager Dave Roberts spoke with the media about his concerns for Roki Saski and brought up that the Dodgers will look to see if he’s tipping pitches.

Dodgers reporter Fabian Ardaya wrote (on 7/2):

“Dave Roberts said the Dodgers will do a “deep dive” on Roki Sasaki, including trying to rule out pitch-tipping after seeing the Padres were “on everything.” Sasaki will still make his next turn through the rotation, Roberts said.”

Fortunately for the Dodgers, the struggles of Roki Sasaki haven’t mattered too much, as Los Angeles still holds the best record in MLB.

Roki Sasaki is on a one-year, 800K contract, so when that runs out, Los Angeles doesn’t necessarily have to re-sign him, especially with his inefficient stats as a starter.

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Looking at Roki Sasaki This Season….

Roki Saski has made 15 starts for the Dodgers this season, and he currently has an ERA of 5.40 with 75 strikeouts in 75 innings. If you average his innings/start, it’s actually five, which isn’t bad for an MLB starter, but Sasaki is giving up a fair share of runs as well.

Over those 75 innings pitched, Sasaki has allowed 45 earned runs, which includes 17 home runs and 32 walks allowed.

He made his MLB debut in 2025 with the Dodgers as a rookie, and over 111.1 total innings pitched in his short career thus far, Sasaki holds an ERA of 5.09 over 23 starts.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts clearly still has faith in Roki Sasaki and was also very clear with the media that he will make his next scheduled start.

Again, the Dodgers can afford to run out Sasaki given their massive divisional lead over the Padres and the rest of the NL West teams, which is truly a luxury for a manager to have.

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