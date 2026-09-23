Los Angeles Dodgers Most Valuable Asset Could Miss Crucial Part of Postseason

The Los Angeles look to extend their at-home win streak to 12 games tonight against the San Diego Padres. However, there’s slightly more important stake on the line.

If the Dodgers win, or the Atlanta Braves lose, LA clinches a first-round bye and heads straight to the division series.

This is important for several reasons, it gives the older and veteran players more time to recover, it let’s Shohei Ohtani take better care for his knee, but most importantly it allows one player to not have to skip any postseason games.

Miguel Rojas Expected to Miss Wild Card Series

Per Los Angeles Dodgers reporter Bill Plunkett, veteran utility player Miguel Rojas is scheduled to take a United States citizens test on October 1, causing him to miss the entirety of the Wild Card round.

“Miguel Rojas has more reasons than his teammates to hope #Dodgers get first-round bye,” Plunkett wrote on X. “He is scheduled to take the test to become a US citizen on Oct 1. If LAD is playing Wild Card Series would complicate his travel to take test.”

October 1 would likely line up to be a potential Game 3.

However, if the Dodgers head straight to the NLDS, Game 1 is on October 3.

While the Dodgers do not want to lose any of their stars, Rojas is key veteran postseason presence. Last year, Rojas walked away as the unsung hero from the Dodgers 7-game World Series championship.

In Game 7 alone, Rojas kept the Dodgers from losing with a huge play at second with bases loaded, and his one-out solo shot off Jeff Hoffman in the bottom of the ninth.

While not an everyday player, Rojas finds his role off the field, just as valuable if not more. Rojas has been a crucial part of player development, having even helped Kyle Tucker out of his slump this season.

Though, in the 103 games he has played in this year, Rojas is hitting .271 with a .710 OPS, four home runs, 22 RBIs, 59 hits and 22 runs in 218 at-bats.

Before the start of this season, Rojas signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers and announced that this season will likely be his last.

Shohei Ohtani Returns for Los Angeles Dodgers Tonight

One of the Dodgers’ biggest lingering questions was if Shohei Ohtani would be healthy enough to return before the end of the season. Well Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirms that he will be activated Wednesday, and in the lineup against the San Diego Padres.

“Dave Roberts confirmed postgame that Ohtani will be activated and in tomorrow’s lineup,” Dodgers beat writer Katie Woo wrote on X.

Dave Roberts confirmed postgame that Ohtani will be activated and in tomorrow’s lineup. #Dodgers https://t.co/QCCMQ69JDh — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 23, 2026

However, he won’t always been in his typical leadoff spot. Mookie Betts, who has been red-hot the month of September, will likely fill in as leadoff against left-handed pitchers.