Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted to Sign Ace Starter to 10-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to begin their quest for a three-peat during these MLB playoffs, which are already underway, but on paper, LA is going to be a tough out regardless of its opponent.

However, even though the MLB playoffs are underway, it’s not too early to start thinking about the major offseason decision the team faces regarding ace starter Tarik Skubal.

Recently, in an MLB free agent predictions piece, Tarik Skubal is being linked back to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a 10-year deal.

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Dodgers Predicted to Retain Tarik Skubal

Back in August, the Dodgers shocked the MLB world by landing Tarik Skubal in a huge trade with the Detroit Tigers.

However, they (LA) face a big decision regarding his free-agent status, as he is set to hit the open market after the 2026 season.

BleacherReport.com’s Zach Buckley recently predicted LA to retain its new ace via a 10-year deal:

“Prediction: Skubal re-signs with the Dodgers on a 10-year deal.”

“In short, the crystal ball sees this coming down to the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets—two of the biggest spenders in baseball. The Dodgers just made an aggressive move for Skubal at this year’s trade deadline, while the Mets badly need a boost to their rotation. This bidding war should be ferocious, but in the end, the Dodgers’ head start by having Skubal already on the roster could be what pushes them over the edge.”

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Tarik Skubal Has Proved His Worth with Los Angeles

Let’s be clear: the 2X AL Cy Young winner in Tarik Skubal, doesn’t have to prove his worth to anybody, but since joining the Dodgers, he’s made it really hard for the team to ignore that he would be an immense addition to the starting rotation.

Across 10 starts with LA, Skubal holds a 2.61 ERA with 70 strikeouts.

He will be a huge piece to the Dodgers postseason fold, and if he really helps propel LA to a three-peat, that might be enough to truly force Andrew Friedman’s hand in his ongoing contract talks.

Dodgers fans, do you want to bring back Tarik Skubal? And at what price would you be willing to do so?