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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce 3 Sudden Roster Moves Amid MLB Playoffs

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The MLB playoffs are in full swing, as Wild Card matchups began this week.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, they are still awaiting their opponent for the NLDS. It will be either the Atlanta Braves or the Philadelphia Phillies.

Amid the MLB playoffs, the Dodgers made a few roster moves in preparation for their upcoming series.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Make 3 Roster Changes

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Hyeseong Kim #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers takes batting practice prior to the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Dodgers do know that they will begin their quest for a three-peat on Saturday, October 3.

In the meantime, here are the three roster moves the team made, per the team’s transactions tracker:

“Los Angeles Dodgers activated RHP Edgardo Henriquez from the 15-day injured list.”

“Los Angeles Dodgers recalled LHP Ronan Kopp from Oklahoma City Comets.”

“Los Angeles Dodgers recalled SS Hyeseong Kim from Oklahoma City Comets.”

The most notable roster move of the trio is Edgardo Henriquez being activated from the 15-day IL, which could be a huge boost to the Dodgers’ bullpen. However, he still needs to be announced on the Dodgers’ NLDS roster, which has not been made public yet.

As for Hyeseong Kim, he could be a pinch-runner option if the Dodgers opt to go that route.

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What Do Roster Moves Mean for Los Angeles Dodgers Playoff Chances?

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Edgardo Henriquez #60 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning for a save at Dodger Stadium on September 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

If Henriquez can go for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ relief corps, that is a huge boost because he has been one of the team’s breakout pitchers and a highly dependable reliever.

As for the other two moves, they might not be noticeable now, but could play a role down the line.

Ronan Kopp being recalled to the 40-man roster is likely in case of an emergency, but if the Dodgers advance past the NLDS, there’s a slight chance he could be added to the official postseason roster.

Hyeseong Kim is a player who could pay slight dividends on the bases if manager Dave Roberts opts to use him in the late innings as a pinch-runner option.

 

 

 

 

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce 3 Sudden Roster Moves Amid MLB Playoffs

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