Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted to Cut Former Blue Jays All-Star Player in Recent Rumor

MLB roster moves are plentiful at this time of year, as many players who are on the fringe of their respective rosters could be cut on any given day. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, they have a strong core group of players, which means if you’re on the outside looking into the everyday fold, it’s very plausible that you could get ‘cut’ or designated for assignment/demoted.
A recent article by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller names one player from each MLB team that is in jeopardy of getting cut, and for the Los Angeles Dodgers, that player is Santiago Espinal. Los Angeles signed Espinal during spring training as a depth option, but with the Dodgers infield starting to get healthier and healthier, the need for Espinal shrinks.
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Dodgers Predicted to DFA Santiago Espinal
Santiago Espinal has only played in a handful of games for the Dodgers this season, and when he has seen meaningful at-bats, it’s usually been because of an injury to another Dodgers infielder.
Kerry Miller wrote (on 6/8) about why Espinal could be getting DFA’d soon:
“The Dodgers already DFA’ed Espinal once, doing so on May 25 when Kiké Hernández was activated from the IL for the first time in 2026. And when Hernández made it a grand total of two games before going back on the IL, they quickly re-signed the versatile Espinal. But it’s pretty clear he and his .553 OPS are little more than a stopgap solution for a team that is patiently waiting for Tommy Edman to make his 2026 debut after undergoing ankle surgery in November. Barring any setbacks, he should return within two weeks, at which point Espinal very likely gets the boot again.”
So, there you have it, in about two weeks, the roster move of Espinal being cut or DFA’d could be finalized. He’s a former Blue Jays all-star, but is pretty far removed from that status.
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Santiago Espinal’s MLB Career
Santiago Espinal was an MLB All-Star in 2023 when he hit .267 with seven home runs and 25 doubles, but he’s been unable to regain that XBH form since.
He debuted with the Toronto Blue Jays, and then spent two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2024 to 2025) where he struggled at the plate, leading to an eventual release by the team.
Over his last 146 games, Espinal has just one home run, and an OPS+ in the 50’s.
He’s always been a defense-first infielder and player, but if you want to stick around with a juggernaut like the Dodgers, you have to hit at least a little bit.
For his career, Espinal holds a career batting average of .260 with an OPS+ of 84.
Be on the lookout over the next couple of weeks for a notable Santiago Espinal roster move by the Dodgers.
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