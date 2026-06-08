Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted to Cut Former Blue Jays All-Star Player in Recent Rumor

MLB roster moves are plentiful at this time of year, as many players who are on the fringe of their respective rosters could be cut on any given day. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, they have a strong core group of players, which means if you’re on the outside looking into the everyday fold, it’s very plausible that you could get ‘cut’ or designated for assignment/demoted.

A recent article by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller names one player from each MLB team that is in jeopardy of getting cut, and for the Los Angeles Dodgers, that player is Santiago Espinal. Los Angeles signed Espinal during spring training as a depth option, but with the Dodgers infield starting to get healthier and healthier, the need for Espinal shrinks.

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Dodgers Predicted to DFA Santiago Espinal

Santiago Espinal has only played in a handful of games for the Dodgers this season, and when he has seen meaningful at-bats, it’s usually been because of an injury to another Dodgers infielder.

Kerry Miller wrote (on 6/8) about why Espinal could be getting DFA’d soon: