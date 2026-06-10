Los Angeles Dodgers Release Former Giants Player Before Pirates Game

Per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are releasing INF/Outfielder Tyler Fitzgerald from their organization.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote shortly after the news dropped: “He landed on the minor league injured list earlier this month, according to his transaction tracker at MLB.com. It appears the Dodgers wanted to remove him from the 40-man but injured players can’t be placed on outright waivers. He’ll be a free agent as soon as he clears release waivers, if he hasn’t already.”

Fitzgerald, 28, was a mid-season depth signing for the Dodgers, but he never actually appeared in an MLB game for Los Angeles this season. Before his time with LA, Fitzgerald has played in parts of three seasons with the San Francisco Giants. On Wednesday, the Dodgers will continue their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

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Dodgers Release Former Giants Player

Tyler Fitzgerald was never thought to have a role on this current Dodgers team, but it was a good organizational depth add. Fitzgerald has dealt with some injuries, which have led to his ultimate release.

He tallied 82 total at-bats within the Dodgers organization (Triple-A Oklahoma City), and batted .293 with six home runs and 22 RBI, which is good for an OPS of .998.

However, over this 3-year MLB career, production was harder to come by with the bat in his hands.

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Tyler Fitzgerald’s MLB Career

As noted, Tyler Fitzgerald played in parts of three MLB seasons in his big league career.

Over 563 at-bats, he’s batted .252 with 21 home runs, 53 RBI, and an OPS+ of 108.

However, in 217 at-bats with the Giants in 2025, Fitzgerald hit just .217 with one home run, four RBI, and an OPS of .606.

It’s very plausible to think he will get another opportunity elsewhere, but the Dodgers are too loaded for him to be an asset on their 40-man roster.

The Dodgers Right Now…

The Los Angeles Dodgers carry a record of 43-24 into their Wednesday affair with the Pirates. Los Angeles is just a couple of games back of having the best record in MLB, held by the Braves right now.

LA is 6-4 in their last 10 games, and have a road record of 21-12 this season. They are currently playing on the road (in Pittsburgh).

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