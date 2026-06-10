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Los Angeles Dodgers Release Former Giants Player Before Pirates Game

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Tampa Bay Rays v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Tyler Fitzgerald #49 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park on August 17, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are releasing INF/Outfielder Tyler Fitzgerald from their organization.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote shortly after the news dropped: “He landed on the minor league injured list earlier this month, according to his transaction tracker at MLB.com. It appears the Dodgers wanted to remove him from the 40-man but injured players can’t be placed on outright waivers. He’ll be a free agent as soon as he clears release waivers, if he hasn’t already.”

Fitzgerald, 28, was a mid-season depth signing for the Dodgers, but he never actually appeared in an MLB game for Los Angeles this season. Before his time with LA, Fitzgerald has played in parts of three seasons with the San Francisco Giants. On Wednesday, the Dodgers will continue their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

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Dodgers Release Former Giants Player

San Francisco Giants v Kansas City Royals

GettySURPRISE, ARIZONA – MARCH 11: Tyler Fitzgerald #49 of the San Francisco Giants hits a single against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning of the spring training game at Surprise Stadium on March 11, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyler Fitzgerald was never thought to have a role on this current Dodgers team, but it was a good organizational depth add. Fitzgerald has dealt with some injuries, which have led to his ultimate release.

He tallied 82 total at-bats within the Dodgers organization (Triple-A Oklahoma City), and batted .293 with six home runs and 22 RBI, which is good for an OPS of .998.

However, over this 3-year MLB career, production was harder to come by with the bat in his hands.

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Tyler Fitzgerald’s MLB Career

San Francisco Giants v Athletics

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 06: Tyler Fitzgerald #49 of the San Francisco Giants rounds the bases on a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on July 06, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

As noted, Tyler Fitzgerald played in parts of three MLB seasons in his big league career.

Over 563 at-bats, he’s batted .252 with 21 home runs, 53 RBI, and an OPS+ of 108.

However, in 217 at-bats with the Giants in 2025, Fitzgerald hit just .217 with one home run, four RBI, and an OPS of .606.

It’s very plausible to think he will get another opportunity elsewhere, but the Dodgers are too loaded for him to be an asset on their 40-man roster.

The Dodgers Right Now…

Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: Pitching coach Mark Prior #99 (C) speaks with Dalton Rushing #68 and Emmet Sheehan #80 of the Los Angeles Dodgers on the mound during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on June 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers carry a record of 43-24 into their Wednesday affair with the Pirates. Los Angeles is just a couple of games back of having the best record in MLB, held by the Braves right now.

LA is 6-4 in their last 10 games, and have a road record of 21-12 this season. They are currently playing on the road (in Pittsburgh).

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Release Former Giants Player Before Pirates Game

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