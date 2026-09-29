Atlanta Braves Announce Tyler Mahle News After Dramatic Phillies Game

The Atlanta Braves are just one win! away from advancing to the National League Division Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Tuesday afternoon (9/29), Austin Riley sent Truist Park into a frenzy with a huge three-run home run off Phillies reliever Jhoan Duran in the bottom of the 8th inning. Atlanta won 5-3 and now has Philadelphia on the ropes.

One piece of news that may get lost in the translation after the dramatic win is the fact that starter Tyler Mahle will take the ball on Wednesday afternoon with a chance to send the Braves to the NLDS.

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Braves’ Tyler Mahle to Take Ball vs. Phillies on Wednesday

Per MLB.com, Tyler Mahle(7–10, 3.99 ERA, 137 SO) is listed as the probable starter against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Christopher Sanchez will take the ball for Philadelphia in their win-or-go-home affair.

Mahle was an MLB trade deadline addition for the Atlanta Braves, but has been tremendous since joining the team and has clearly rediscovered something in his arsenal after departing from San Francisco.

With a chance to advance in the MLB playoffs, Mahle will have a chance to win the Braves faithful over even more than he already has since joining the team a couple of months ago,

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Taking a Quick Look at Tyler Mahle’s 2026 Season

It’s been a tale of two halves for Tyler Mahle in 2026.

Across 18 starts with the San Francisco Giants, he logged an ERA of 5.13 over 94.2 innings.

In nine starts with the Braves? Mahle’s ERA is sub-2.00 at 1.99 with 48 strikeouts in 54.1 IP.

His pWAR with the Giants? -0.1. With the Braves? 1.8.

Those are very drastic marks, which clearly indicate that Tyler Mahle has unlocked something in his mechanics and arsenal with the Braves’ pitching coaches.

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