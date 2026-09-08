Los Angeles Dodgers Tarik Skubal Could Sign With Toronto Blue Jays

As MLB free agency approaches, predictions arise that Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal could join the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason. Skubal enters this free agency period as the clear number one free agent, and most likely the best starting pitcher to enter free agency in almost eight years. Gerrit Cole was the last ace pitcher to be available on the open market.

Skubal joined the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the MLB Trade Deadline in a blockbuster deal that sent prospects to the Detroit Tigers. Although an early season injury induced some skepticism about his level of play, Skubal rebounded nicely when he returned from his NanoScope surgery in May.

The Toronto Blue Jays had an active offseason after their run to the World Series in 2025. They gave Dylan Cease a seven year contract worth $210 million. The Blue Jays also added Kazuma Okamoto on a four year $60 million deal. Despite a down season in 2026, the Blue Jays front office continues to show a willingness to spend money and chase after big name free agents. It appears they will enter another bidding war with the Los Angeles Dodgers similar to their battle for Shohei Ohtani.

Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays Slated to Battle for Tarik Skubal

For his MLB career, Skubal has an earned run average of 3.04 in 156 starts across 899 innings. His average strikeouts per nine innings sits at 10.49 for his career, an elite rate. Not to mention, since his breakout season in 2022, he has yet to allow over a home run per nine innings. His earned run average also has not been above 3.00 since 2022. The last several years showcase how special of a player Skubal has become.

Although not typical for the Dodgers to lose a bidding war, the ongoing drama involving their ownership could preclude the organization from keeping Skubal. There seems to sit some level of expectation that the team may not retain his services this offseason despite parting with major trade capital. That being said, the Dodgers still have a rich farm system with plenty of capable arms for the future. Keeping Skubal or not will not benefit or hurt them at the same level as other franchises.

The Blue Jays Need to Add Pitching This Offseason

The Blue Jays rank 14th in fWAR for starting pitchers, but that number is bolstered by Cease’s Cy Young caliber season. Kevin Gausman ranks second on that list, but he now pitches for the Chicago Cubs. Trey Yesavage has struggled with some injuries and inconsistencies in his first full MLB season. The organization also acquired Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels. Veteran pitchers Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer appear to approach the end of their careers. As a result, the Blue Jays should be aggressive to add starting pitching this offseason.