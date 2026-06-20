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Los Angeles Dodgers Make Huge Kyle Tucker Change Before Orioles Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs to third during an 8-7 Dodgers win at Dodger Stadium on April 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles in California.

The Dodgers are coming off a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).

Kyle Tucker (who batted 6th) finished with one hit, one walk and one RBI.

Dodgers Make Shocking Kyle Tucker Change

GettyKyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers before the game against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium on April 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

For Friday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 6/19 Tucker RF Pages CF Freeman 1B Betts SS Muncy 3B Edman LF Ward DH Rushing C Freeland 2B Sasaki SP”

Tucker is leading off for just the second time as a member of the Dodgers.

He is currently batting .241 with 63 hits, six home runs, 40 RBIs, 43 runs and six stolen bases in 71 games.

The 2022 World Series Champion has also had stints with the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs.

GettyKyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action at bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Shohei Ohtani (who usually leads off) is out of the lineup.

The Dodgers wrote (via X): “Shohei Ohtani is away from the team on paternity. He is expected to be back at some point this weekend.”

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Friday

GettyKyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the dugout against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@ShootDaDeuce: “Not sure about Tucker at lead off…::”

@kellystorms: “Looks like another night where there won’t be many easy outs. Let’s go Dodgers! 💙💪🏼”

@Baxter2242: “No Ohtani and Tucker leading off?!”

@JoshElijah1936: “I like Ward at DH”

Dodgers Right Now

Getty(L-R) Alex Call #12, Andy Pages #44 and Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate a 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on June 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 48-27 record in 75 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 25-12 in 37 games at home).

Orioles Right Now

GettyPete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles high fives teammates during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 05, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Orioles are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 35-41 record in 76 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 13-22 in 35 games away from Camden Yards).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Make Huge Kyle Tucker Change Before Orioles Series

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