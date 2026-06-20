Los Angeles Dodgers Make Huge Kyle Tucker Change Before Orioles Series

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles in California.

The Dodgers are coming off a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).

Kyle Tucker (who batted 6th) finished with one hit, one walk and one RBI.

Dodgers Make Shocking Kyle Tucker Change

For Friday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 6/19 Tucker RF Pages CF Freeman 1B Betts SS Muncy 3B Edman LF Ward DH Rushing C Freeland 2B Sasaki SP”

Tucker is leading off for just the second time as a member of the Dodgers.

He is currently batting .241 with 63 hits, six home runs, 40 RBIs, 43 runs and six stolen bases in 71 games.

The 2022 World Series Champion has also had stints with the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs.

Shohei Ohtani (who usually leads off) is out of the lineup.

The Dodgers wrote (via X): “Shohei Ohtani is away from the team on paternity. He is expected to be back at some point this weekend.”

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Friday

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@ShootDaDeuce: “Not sure about Tucker at lead off…::”

@kellystorms: “Looks like another night where there won’t be many easy outs. Let’s go Dodgers! 💙💪🏼”

@Baxter2242: “No Ohtani and Tucker leading off?!”

@JoshElijah1936: “I like Ward at DH”

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 48-27 record in 75 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 25-12 in 37 games at home).

Orioles Right Now

The Orioles are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 35-41 record in 76 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 13-22 in 35 games away from Camden Yards).