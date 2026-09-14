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Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Drops Blunt Edwin Diaz Quote Before Reds Game

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Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Edwin Díaz #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after an RBI singe from Ezequiel Duran #20 of the Texas Rangers to score Sam Haggerty #0, to tie the game 7-7, during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Edwin Diaz‘s first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers hasn’t gone as planned. He has been on the IL for much of the year. On Aug. 18, the Dodgers placed the right-hander on the IL with neck inflammation.

Diaz, 32, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 6. He has made four appearances with the Comets since beginning the rehab stint.

Two of the outings have gone well, as Diaz threw a scoreless inning in each. The other two have not gone well. In his second appearance of his rehab assignment, Diaz allowed a run on a hit and two walks in 2/3 of an inning.

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 4: Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman talks with Edwin Diaz #3 prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on September 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Diaz had a horrific outing, surrendering five earned runs on two hits and three walks in 2/3 of an inning.

Ahead of the Dodgers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made an honest statement on Diaz’s struggles.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Blunt Edwin Diaz Quote

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 05: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

From MLB.com’s Sonja Chen on X:

Edwin Diaz (0.2 IP, 5 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 1 K yesterday) will have another outing for OKC on Wednesday. This was supposed to be a short rehab assignment, but the Dodgers have not seen enough from Díaz.

Dave Roberts: “He needs to pitch better. It hasn’t been good.”

Diaz signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Dodgers over the winter.

The right-hander also missed time with an elbow injury earlier in the season.

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 14: Edwin Díaz #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after the final out to win 3-1 against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

In his first season with the Dodgers, Diaz has posted an awful 11.85 ERA over 13 2/3 innings.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Diaz has recorded a 3.06 ERA with 260 saves and 858 strikeouts over 533 innings.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 12: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his home run with teammate Max Muncy #13 in the first inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 12, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Monday’s game between the Reds and Dodgers is scheduled to begin at 3:40 p.m. PDT.

The four-game series will wrap up on Thursday.

The Dodgers won eight of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Miami Marlins.

Los Angeles is in first place in the National League West with a 90-59 record. The club has a nine-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Drops Blunt Edwin Diaz Quote Before Reds Game

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