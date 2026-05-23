Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision Before Brewers Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the second game of a three-game series.

The Dodgers dropped the first game of the series, after they fell behind 5-0 in the first two innings. Although, perhaps the worst thing out of Friday’s game was the fact All-Star third baseman Max Muncy had to depart the contest after being hit in the wrist by Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby in the eighth inning.

Following the game, manager Dave Roberts indicated that Muncy would sit out the remainder of the series. Before Saturday’s game the Dodgers announced their lineup which does not feature Muncy.

Los Angeles Dodgers Lineup vs Brewers

Underdog MLB wrote: “S. Ohtani DH M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B A. Pages CF W. Smith C K. Tucker RFT. Hernández LF M. Rojas 2B S. Espinal 3B R. Sasaki SP”

Prior to departing Friday’s game, Max Muncy was batting .258 with 42 hits, 12 home runs, six doubles, 19 RBIs, 36 runs, and has a .878 OPS

Santiago Espinal, who will likely start in Muncy’s place the rest of the series, will bat ninth. In 25 games this season, Espinal is batting .216 with eight hits, two doubles, three RBIs, one hum, and has a .568 OPS. Espinal has finished with a sub .700 OPS in every season since 2021.

Dodgers Entering Saturday’s Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Saturday’s game with the Brewers with a half-game lead over the San Diego Padres. Despite winning the series in San Diego, the Padres bounced back and won the first game of the series against the Athletics, while the Dodgers lost their series opener.

Roki Sasaki will be on the mound as the Dodgers look to even up the series in Milwaukee. Sasaki is fresh off his best start of the season, where he pitched seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing only one run. Additionally, Sasaki struck a season-high eight batters. Sasaki enters Saturday’s game with a 5.09 ERA in eight starts, totaling 40.2 innings pitched.

Against the Brewers in the postseason, Sasaki worked out of the bullpen, serving as the primary closer for the Dodgers. He appeared in three games during the National Championship Series, totaling 2.2 innings pitched and allowing only one run while earning the save in Game 3 of the series.

Brewers Entering Saturday’s Game

The Milwaukee Brewers enter Saturday’s game with a two game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in National League Central. They have won eight of their last ten games, and will look to take their first series of the season against the Dodgers with a win on Saturday.

Robert Gasser will take the mound for the Brewers in what will be the left-hander’s second start of the season. Gasser pitched only four innings in his season debut against the Minnesota Twins. In that outing, Gasser allowed two earned runs on three hits, while also walking two batters. Gasser struggled particularly in the first inning, as he totaled 40 pitches before settling down.