Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Max Muncy Status Update For Remainder of Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game weekend set that’s also an NLCS rematch from last October. The series is taking place in American Family Field, and the Dodgers dropped the first game of the series 5-1 on Friday night.
Also on Friday night, All-Star infielder Max Muncy had to be removed from the game after being hit in the wrist by a pitch, and he appeared to go down with some pain. After the Brewers’ loss, Max Muncy explained his optimism surrounding the injury, and the Dodgers also revealed a status update for Muncy throughout the rest of the series.
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The initial X-Rays on Max Muncy’s wrist came back negative, but getting hit by a 95 MPH sinker never feels good.
Per MLB.com’s Jackson Stone, here is what Muncy said following the game:
“Not feeling great right now, but it is a relief,” Muncy said. “We just got to monitor it the next couple days. Typically, especially in that area, the X-rays never come back positive immediately. It kind of forms a little bit. But I’m pretty sure it hit half my wrist pad and half my wrist. I think me deciding to wear that wrist guard the last couple years might have saved my wrist, at least tonight.”
Max Muncy’s 2026 Season So Far
Max Muncy is a two-time MLB All-Star with the Dodgers, and has been a total glue piece to their lineup for several years.
In 2026, Muncy is batting .258 with 12 home runs, 19 RBI, and 36 runs scored. His campaign so far is good for an OPS+ of 148, which is tops in MLB among qualified hitters. Muncy has played 48 games, and totaled a bWAR of 2.4 so far.
As for his career with the Dodgers, Muncy has four seasons with 35+ home runs since 2017, and 221 home run with LA over nine seasons. He’s been a premier power bat across MLB for some time now.
Again, the hope is that Muncy doesn’t have to miss much time, but an Injured List stint can’t be ruled out, especially if further imaging on Saturday reveals more damage to his wrist.
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Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Max Muncy Status Update For Remainder of Brewers Series