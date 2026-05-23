Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Max Muncy Status Update For Remainder of Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game weekend set that’s also an NLCS rematch from last October. The series is taking place in American Family Field, and the Dodgers dropped the first game of the series 5-1 on Friday night.

Also on Friday night, All-Star infielder Max Muncy had to be removed from the game after being hit in the wrist by a pitch, and he appeared to go down with some pain. After the Brewers’ loss, Max Muncy explained his optimism surrounding the injury, and the Dodgers also revealed a status update for Muncy throughout the rest of the series.

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Dodgers’ Max Muncy to Sit Out for the Remainder of Brewers Series

The initial X-Rays on Max Muncy’s wrist came back negative, but getting hit by a 95 MPH sinker never feels good.

Per MLB.com’s Jackson Stone, here is what Muncy said following the game: