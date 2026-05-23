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Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Max Muncy Status Update For Remainder of Brewers Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to his fly out during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on June 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game weekend set that’s also an NLCS rematch from last October. The series is taking place in American Family Field, and the Dodgers dropped the first game of the series 5-1 on Friday night.

Also on Friday night, All-Star infielder Max Muncy had to be removed from the game after being hit in the wrist by a pitch, and he appeared to go down with some pain. After the Brewers’ loss, Max Muncy explained his optimism surrounding the injury, and the Dodgers also revealed a status update for Muncy throughout the rest of the series.

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Dodgers’ Max Muncy to Sit Out for the Remainder of Brewers Series

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy walks back to the dugout following a strikeout against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on May 17, 2024.

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 17, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The initial X-Rays on Max Muncy’s wrist came back negative, but getting hit by a 95 MPH sinker never feels good.

Per MLB.com’s Jackson Stone, here is what Muncy said following the game:

“Not feeling great right now, but it is a relief,” Muncy said. “We just got to monitor it the next couple days. Typically, especially in that area, the X-rays never come back positive immediately. It kind of forms a little bit. But I’m pretty sure it hit half my wrist pad and half my wrist. I think me deciding to wear that wrist guard the last couple years might have saved my wrist, at least tonight.”

Then manager Dave Roberts indicated that Santiago Espinal will slot in at third base for the rest of the series, so you can expect the Dodgers to be without Max Muncy for at least the next two games. It’s not the first time Muncy has missed some time with a wrist injury either, but the hope is this go around will be different, and Muncy can return sooner rather than later.

Max Muncy’s 2026 Season So Far

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 17: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers circles the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Coors Field on April 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Max Muncy is a two-time MLB All-Star with the Dodgers, and has been a total glue piece to their lineup for several years.

In 2026, Muncy is batting .258 with 12 home runs, 19 RBI, and 36 runs scored. His campaign so far is good for an OPS+ of 148, which is tops in MLB among qualified hitters. Muncy has played 48 games, and totaled a bWAR of 2.4 so far.

As for his career with the Dodgers, Muncy has four seasons with 35+ home runs since 2017, and 221 home run with LA over nine seasons. He’s been a premier power bat across MLB for some time now.

Again, the hope is that Muncy doesn’t have to miss much time, but an Injured List stint can’t be ruled out, especially if further imaging on Saturday reveals more damage to his wrist.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Max Muncy Status Update For Remainder of Brewers Series

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