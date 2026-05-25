Dodgers Announce Max Muncy News Before Rockies Series

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will begin a three-game series against the NL West rival Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers most recently won their series against the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1, winning the final two games of the series.

Max Muncy was out of the team’s lineup during the final two games as he had to depart Friday’s loss after suffering a wrist injury following a hit-by-pitch.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision

For Monday’s series opener, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Dodgers 5/25 S. Ohtani DH M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B A. Pages CF K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF W. Smith C H. Kim 2B E. Hernández 3B E. Sheehan SP”

Muncy will miss a third consecutive game as Hernández will start at third base. Hernández will make his season debut as he was reinstated from the injured list prior to the game. Infielder Santiago Espinal was designated for assignment as the corresponding move.

The Dodgers could have kept Espinal on the roster had they placed Muncy on the injured list, but it appears that will not be necessary.

Fortunately, there does appear to be progress on Muncy’s return as David Vassegh posted on a video of Muncy working out before the game on X. The video included the following caption: “Max Muncy testing out the right wrist that has kept him out of the last two games and likely tonight.”

Dodgers vs Rockies

Regarding Muncy’s absence from the series opener, Matthew Moreno wrote for DodgerBlue:

“Along with ruling Muncy out of the final two games against the Brewers, Roberts initially suggested he would potentially undergo a CT scan on his right wrist once the team was back in Los Angeles. That may still be the case, but the Dodgers aren’t moving forward with that just yet.

“I don’t necessarily know if we’re past that, but I don’t think we’re going to do it [Monday]. I think his improvement from yesterday to today, speaks to we’ll kind of kick the can on that one,” Roberts said after the game on Sunday.

For his part, Muncy said the fact that he didn’t feel nauseous — like when previously suffering a fracture — is another reason for optimism. But the reality is it’s possible the X-ray in the immediate aftermath of getting hit would not reveal a potential break, and a CT scan is a more comprehensive imaging.”

Additionally, the Colorado Rockies have also announced their lineup for Monday’s game.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Rockies 5/25 J. McCarthy CF H. Goodman C T. Rumfield 1B T. Freeman RF T. Johnston LF W. Castro 2B E. Tovar SS S. Thompson DH K. Karros 3B T. Gordon SP”

At 20-34, the Rockies are in last place of the National League West. They have gone 3-7 in their last ten games.

Sheehan will get the start for the Dodgers. He pitched five innings against the Rockies earlier this season. Colorado came out victorious in that matchup as Sheehan allowed two earned runs on four hits. Will Klein blew the save in a 4-3 Rockies win.