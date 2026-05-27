Tulsa Drillers Suspending Bat Dog After Unfortunate Incident Regarding Prospect Kendall George

One odd story is sweeping across the MLB landscape this week, and it involves the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of their top prospects, and the Tulsa Drillers Bat Dog.

On Monday, the Tulsa Driller made headlines, not for their seven-run first inning output, but instead because of their bat dog, who made a bit of a whoopsies on the field (and no, I’m not talking about going to the bathroom where he wasn’t supposed to).

MLB.com writer Theo DeRosa wrote: “The Drillers’ bat dog shot out of the dugout on its way to the plate to collect De Paula’s lumber, causing [Kendall] George to leap to the side to avoid the pooch. When George came down, though, he was limping and favoring his left knee.”

Kendall George went viral for his frustrations with the dog (he’s probably not a dog person anymore, if he was one), but the good news is George avoided serious injury after the incident.

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Tulsa Drillers Bat Dog Suspended for Being a ‘Bad Boy’

It’s unfortunate, but the Tulsa Drillers are suspending their bat dog for the incident, and this isn’t great news for bat dogs across the minor league landscape.

Bleacher Report’s Julia Stumbaugh wrote: