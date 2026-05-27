Tulsa Drillers Suspending Bat Dog After Unfortunate Incident Regarding Prospect Kendall George

One odd story is sweeping across the MLB landscape this week, and it involves the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of their top prospects, and the Tulsa Drillers Bat Dog.
On Monday, the Tulsa Driller made headlines, not for their seven-run first inning output, but instead because of their bat dog, who made a bit of a whoopsies on the field (and no, I’m not talking about going to the bathroom where he wasn’t supposed to).
MLB.com writer Theo DeRosa wrote: “The Drillers’ bat dog shot out of the dugout on its way to the plate to collect De Paula’s lumber, causing [Kendall] George to leap to the side to avoid the pooch. When George came down, though, he was limping and favoring his left knee.”
Kendall George went viral for his frustrations with the dog (he’s probably not a dog person anymore, if he was one), but the good news is George avoided serious injury after the incident.
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Tulsa Drillers Bat Dog Suspended for Being a ‘Bad Boy’
It’s unfortunate, but the Tulsa Drillers are suspending their bat dog for the incident, and this isn’t great news for bat dogs across the minor league landscape.
Bleacher Report’s Julia Stumbaugh wrote:
“The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate in Tulsa are reportedly planning to stop letting dogs retrieve discarded bats at certain games after an injury to a star prospect. The California Post’s Jack Harris reported Wednesday that the Tulsa Drillers “are planning to suspend their bat dog program” after outfielder Kendall George suffered an apparent knee injury while dodging a dog during a Tuesday game against Northwest Arkansas.”
Bad boy….
Los Angeles fears that George “suffered a moderate patellar injury” while making a quick movement away from the dog as he jogged back to the dugout, Harris reported.
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More on Dodgers’ Prospect Kendall George:
Kendall George is the 13th-ranked prospect in the Dodgers organization, according to MLB.com.
He’s 21-years-old and was drafted in 2023 with a first-round pick.
Here’s his prospect bio:
“The Dodgers used their top pick (36th overall) in the 2023 Draft on the fastest player in the class, signing George for a below-slot $1,847,500. After an inconsistent first full pro season, he earned Midwest League All-Star honors in 2025 after leading the High-A circuit in on-base percentage (.409), runs (93), walks (84) and steals (100). He swiped 42 bases in his final 39 games to become the fourth Minor Leaguer to reach triple digits in the last two decades.”
This season, Kendall George is hitting .333 in 43 games with the Tulsa Drillers, and George has 26 stolen bases and an OPS of .814 in 174 at-bats.
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Tulsa Drillers Suspending Bat Dog After Unfortunate Incident Regarding Prospect Kendall George