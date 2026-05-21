Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Announces Off-Field Career News on Thursday

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a franchise-altering move when they traded for Mookie Betts and then signed him to a $300 million+ extension to stay in Los Angeles for possibly the remainder of his career.

Mookie Betts is the active leader in World Series victories (4), with one ring while with the Boston Red Sox, and three Fall Classic wins with the Dodgers.

On Thursday, Mookie Betts announced some off-field career news that is sure to leave Dodgers fans pleased.

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‘On Base with Mookie Betts’ Returning for Season 4

Bleacher Report took a leap of faith in Mookie Betts four years ago to start a new weekly podcast show called ‘On Base with Mookie Betts’, and it’s been a hit ever since.

Mookie Betts announced on Thursday that the show will be returning for its fourth season, with the first guest of the show being Jo Adell. There’s already been some sneak peeks into the episode with Adell.

Sporting News writer Rodney Knuppel wrote (on May 21):

“The show, available through Bleacher Report, has become one of the more unique player-driven projects in professional sports. Instead of standard interviews, Betts regularly gives fans relaxed and personal conversations with some of the biggest names around baseball. It has helped showcase a different side of MLB players that fans do not always get to see during games or postgame press conferences.”

Mookie Betts is certainly headed for the Hall of Fame. Here are his list of MLB accolades from his services on the field: 2018 MVP Winner, 8X MLB All-Star, 7X Silver Slugger, 6X Gold Glove, 4X World Series winner, and batting champion (2018; .346 average)

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Mookie Betts 2026 Season So Far…

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar shortstop missed a few weeks in 2026, dealing with an oblique injury, but he’s back to his full-time role on the Dodgers infield.

Betts hasn’t produced at the rate of the peak of his career, but that’s okay because he will always have a profound impact on the Dodgers’ lineup when he’s in it.

Over 16 games this season, Betts is hitting .194 with four home runs, two doubles, and just nine runs driven in. His OPS is .694, which is well below his career-average OPS of .879.

He’s played in just 16 games, which isn’t a big enough sample size to judge such a tenured MLB veteran like Betts, but the dips in his production are somewhat of a larger, more concerning trend, which is that Mookie Betts isn’t slugging like he used to.

In Betts’ past 166 games (dating back to 2025), Betts has 51 extra-base hits, and is slugging in the low .400s. Betts had a seven-year streak of slugging higher than .490 from 2018 to 2024.

However, he also switched over to shortstop at the beginning of 2025, and that could have a slight impact on his offense.

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