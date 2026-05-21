Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Slugger Gets Bleak Outlook After Struggling in MLB This Season

Before the MLB season, the Atlanta Braves lost one of their beloved franchise sluggers to MLB free agency in the form of Marcell Ozuna. Ozuna, an MLB All-Star with the Braves in 2024, signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year, $12 million deal that includes a 2027 mutual option.

As of now, the Pirates are unlikely to agree to that mutual option, as Marcell Ozuna has struggled this season in his ample opportunities.

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Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Struggling with New MLB Team

Things have not gone smoothly for Marcell Ozuna with his new MLB team. Ozuna is hitting .179 this season with five home runs, 16 RBI, and an OPS of .579 in 150+ at-bats.

Recently, MLB insider Jim Bowden suggested that Ozuna could be a release candidate if the struggles persist:

“Marcell Ozuna, DH, Pittsburgh Pirates. My best guess: He’s done,” Bowden wrote. “… Given his age and the decline in his production over the past two years, he looks like a release candidate at some point this season.”

Also, considering that the Pittsburgh Pirates are playing well this season, they can’t afford to keep going with Marcell Ozuna if he isn’t producing for the lineup.

With the Braves, Marcell Ozuna was one of MLB’s premier sluggers.

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Marcell Ozuna’s Time with the Braves

Many Atlanta Braves fans should remember how good Marcell Ozuna was in a Braves uniform.

He played six seasons with Atlanta and clubbed 148 home runs in 680+ games.

Over 2509 at-bats with the Braves, Ozuna batted .265 with an OPS of .836. He clearly enjoyed playing for Atlanta’s organization above some of the other teams he has suited up for (St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins).

2025 wasn’t Ozuna’s best season with the Braves, but he still posted respectable numbers (21 home runs, 19 doubles, an OPS+ of 114) over 145 games. His bWAR sits at -0.7 this season, and Ozuna doesn’t even play the field anymore.

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Marcell Ozuna’s MLB Career

Marcell Ozuna began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins, where he was named to two All-Star games (2016, 2017). He’s a 3X MLB All-Star with two Silver Sluggers to his name.

Ozuna is a lifetime .267 hitter with 301 career home runs and 964 RBI. It would be nice to see him reach the milestone of 1,000 career RBIs.

Perhaps his best MLB season came in 2024 with the Atlanta Braves. Ozuna hit 39 home runs that season with 104 RBIs and an OPS+ of 154, which earned him fourth-place honors in NL MVP voting.

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