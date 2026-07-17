Dodgers Star’s MLB Rule Change Proposal Sparks Strong Fan Debate

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts believes Major League Baseball has made meaningful improvements to the game over the last several seasons, but there is still one change he would like to see.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated during the All-Star break, Betts said he would prefer MLB to end games once a position player enters to pitch in a blowout. His reasoning centered on the awkward situation hitters face when a non-pitcher takes the mound.

“It’s a lose-lose,” Betts told Sports Illustrated. If a hitter gets a hit against a position player, “you’re supposed to.” But if he records an out, the criticism can linger because he was retired by someone who isn’t a pitcher.

Betts suggested that once a team is down by 10 runs and turns to a position player on the mound, “just call it a day.”

The comments quickly generated discussion among baseball fans, with many appreciating Betts’ perspective as a player while questioning whether the idea would actually work in practice.

Fans Raise Business and Competitive Concerns

After sharing Betts’ proposal on social media, they were a wide range of responses that highlighted why implementing such a rule could be far more complicated than it sounds.

One of the most common arguments centered on television contracts and advertising. One fan pointed out that networks purchase the rights to broadcast a full game and sell commercials accordingly.

“TV networks paid for the rights to broadcast the game,” one commenter wrote. “If you just end the game, you can’t air those commercials. What happens to those ad dollars?”

Others focused on the experience for paying fans. Several argued that regardless of the score, spectators purchase tickets expecting to watch nine innings.

One response summed up that viewpoint by saying, “Some games are blowouts. Some games are pitcher’s duels. That’s the beauty of baseball… no two games are the same. But you play all nine innings.”

Another fan added that position players pitching can actually become one of the most entertaining moments of an otherwise lopsided contest.

“In a blowout game, isn’t the fielding pitcher what makes it more entertaining for the crowd?” another commenter asked.

Alternative Ideas Emerged

While many disagreed with ending games early, some fans proposed alternatives.

One suggestion was allowing managers to voluntarily forfeit once a game becomes completely out of reach, preserving bullpen arms while still recording an official loss.

Others preferred a much simpler solution: eliminate position players pitching altogether instead of shortening games.

The discussion illustrates the challenge MLB faces whenever rule changes are proposed. While Betts views position-player appearances as unnecessary and frustrating from a player’s perspective, many fans still value the tradition of completing all nine innings—or even enjoy the unpredictability those unusual pitching appearances create.

Even as MLB continues to embrace rule changes, fans have shown that shortening regulation games could become one of the league’s toughest proposals to sell.