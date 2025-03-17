Mookie Betts Out for Tokyo Series as Dodgers Prepare for Season Opener

Shortstop Mookie Betts has officially been ruled out of playing in the Los Angeles Dodgers season-opening Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs, while continuing to recover from an illness. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Sunday evening that the eight-time All Star will not be playing in either Tokyo Series game as he’s been facing an illness that’s caused him to lose nearly 15 pounds.

The team is debating sending Betts back home to the United States, to allow the 32-year-old to recover in a place more familiar than Tokyo. Roberts has said the shortstop has been feeling better, yet they want to ensure a full recovery before the Dodgers’ domestic Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.

Betts began experiencing flu-like symptoms during the team’s final day of spring training in Arizona, though doctors had cleared him to travel. He was initially ruled out of the exhibition games against the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers on Saturday, March 15, before being officially excluded from the season-opening games.

Transition to Shortstop

In the 2024 MLB season, Betts hit .289 with a .863 OPS, achieving 19 home runs, 75 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a 4.8 WAR across 116 games. He collected his seventh Silver Slugger, eighth All-Star appearance and third World Series ring before the end of the year, as reported from Sports Illustrated. After playing right field and center base for the majority of his MLB career, Betts is transitioning to be a full-time shortstop this season with the Dodgers.

Predicted Lineup

With Betts out, the team still has Dodgers superstars, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernandez – to name a few. Shortstop Miguel Rojas and utility player Kike Hernandez are both available to start at shortstop in place of Betts.

Noah Camras of Dodger Nation has predicted Tuesday’s lineup to look something like this:

Shohei Ohtani DH Tommy Edman 2B Freddie Freeman 1B Teoscar Hernandez RF Max Muncy 3B Will Smith C Michael Conforto LF Andy Pages CF Miguel Rojas SS

First pitch for the Dodgers first game of the 2025 MLB season is set for 6:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 18. The Tokyo Series will be closed by the Dodgers and Cubs at the same time on Wednesday, March 19.