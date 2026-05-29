Los Angeles Dodgers Make Mookie Betts Decision Before Phillies Series

On Friday Night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium in a National League Division Series rematch.

Most recently, the Dodgers finished a series sweep over the Colorado Rockies with a 4-1 win on Wednesday.

Shortstop Mookie Betts went 0-4 in Wednesday’s win.

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Mookie Betts Decision

Ahead of Friday’s series opener, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Dodgers 5/29 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF M. Muncy 3B W. Smith C A. Call LF A. Freeland 2B J. Wrobleski SP”

Despite going hitless in Wednesday’s contest, Betts will once again bat fourth for the Dodgers. He was initially moved to that position in the lineup on Tuesday. Betts then went 3-for-5, including two home runs and 5 RBI’s.

On the season, Betts is batting .182, with 16 hits, 13 runs, two doubles, six home runs, 15 RBIs in 22 games.

Regarding his struggles this season, Betts told Katie Woo of the Athletic, “Obviously, there’s a lot of pressure on the outside, pressure on the inside from me. My teammates, coaches, front office have all been super supportive, and trust and believe in me. But I know on the outside right now that’s not really the case. There’s a lot of negative out there.

It’s like, how can you go cheer and then go and be so negative to somebody. But that’s the world today, and it just sucks sometimes. It’s not like I’m out here trying to sabotage the team. I think everybody in the world knows that’s the complete opposite of what I’m trying to do.”

Phillies Right Now

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are surging right now. Since firing manager Rob Thomson earlier in the season, the Phillies have gone 20-8 under former Dodgers manager Don Mattingly.

They most recently faced off against the San Diego Padres in a three-game series which the Phillies swept.

Philadelphia has also announced their lineup for Friday’s series opener.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Phillies 5/2 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C B. Marsh LF A. García RF S. Berroa CF Z. Wheeler SP”

On the mound for the Phillies will be three-time All-Star Zack Wheeler. Wheeler is making his seventh start of the season. He enters Friday’s game with a 4-0 record and a 1.67 ERA across 37.2 innings pitched.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers have also been on a hot streak recently, as they have won five consecutive games and now hold a 4.5 game lead in the National League West.

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski will take the mound for the Dodgers in the series opener. He enters Friday’s game with a 6-2 record and a 3.07 ERA. However, despite his impressive stats, the left-hander has struggled in recent outings. Wrobleski has now allowed five or more runs in two out of his last three outings.

He pitched once against the Phillies last season, as he entered the contest as a reliever. Wrobleski struggled on that occasion as he allowed five earned runs and was only able to get one out before exiting the game.