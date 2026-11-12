More Details Emerge on Dodgers Scheduled Meeting With Tarik Skubal

The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering a crucial offseason following the team’s failure to complete a three-peat this year.

Los Angeles still had a successful season, but in the end, they weren’t able to capture a third straight World Series title. Now, the front office will be tasked with getting the group back to being contenders, and it all starts with the moves in the offseason.

The big question around the Dodgers is whether the team will be able to retain ace Tarik Skubal, who Los Angeles traded for this past summer. Skubal is easily the biggest free agent on the market, and he could command a historic contract.

While the Dodgers don’t need another starting pitcher, having Skubal around would give them more flexibility in the rotation. The two sides enjoyed working together in the brief time over the second half, and this could potentially play into everything.

But Skubal has MLB superagent Scott Boras as his representation, which could complicate matters. The two sides will meet to see if a deal can be worked out before the left-hander signs elsewhere.

Dodgers Meeting With Tarik Skubal

As expected, the Dodgers will get their shot at keeping Skubal around, with the two sides scheduled to meet next week. Skubal and the Dodgers will meet in Los Angeles to discuss what could be a record-setting contract for the left-hander.

Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported the news of the meeting.

“The Dodgers are set to meet with Tarik Skubal’s camp at some point during the next week in California, said a league source who was not authorized to speak publicly. Gomes said Tuesday he expected the Dodgers to land a meeting with the prized free agent,” Ardaya wrote.

Los Angeles has been trying to figure out how to keep the two-time Cy Young Award winner, but they have some fierce competition. With the clock racing due to the CBA expiring in a few weeks, the Dodgers have to make some big decisions.

It has been reported that the Dodgers would prefer to give Skubal a short-term, high-AAV contract rather than a long-term deal. This would help maintain flexibility for the team as they build out the rest of the roster.

But it remains to be seen if Skubal and his camp would be open to this, with most people believing he will go for over $400 million, or close to it. Los Angeles has the means to make a signing like this, but the team also has prioritized financial flexibility for the future.

Should the Dodgers Sign Tarik Subal?

In 10 starts with the Dodgers after being traded, Skubal posted a 2.61 ERA, striking out 70 batters over 62.0 innings. The left-hander remains one of the better pitchers in the game today, but he is turning 30 later this month.

The Dodgers could elect to keep him, and they probably should, but it will all depend on the price for the left-hander. If the two sides can come to an agreement, Skubal’s best chance to get paid and win would be to stay in Los Angeles.