Dodgers Insider Provides Major Update on Tarik Skubal Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers weren’t able to complete the three-peat this past season, falling short in the National League Championship Series.

Throughout the year, the Dodgers’ offense let them down, and in the postseason, it happened again. But the starting pitching was also a problem, at least in the NLCS, with the team’s multiple aces getting rocked by the Milwaukee Brewers.

As the team heads into the offseason, there are some big questions for the front office to answer around the roster. But none are bigger than what the organization will do with free agent ace Tarik Skubal, who the team traded for this season.

Skubal helped the Dodgers reach the NLCS, with the two sides working well together in a limited capacity. But Los Angeles is going to have some strong competition to retain Skubal, especially when it comes to price.

Dodgers Meeting With Skubal Soon

According to Dodgers insider Jack Harris, the team is planning to have a meeting with the free-agent ace “at some point”. But Harris also mentioned that Los Angeles general manager Brandon Gomes has said that the team has kept in contact with Skubal and his camp throughout the offseason.

It remains to be seen how aggressive the Dodgers will be in landing Skubal, especially with the New York Mets as the primary competitor for his services. But Los Angeles did enjoy having the left-hander around, and the team does need another arm for the starting rotation.

There has been a sense around the league that the Mets will offer Skubal any kind of contract he wants, no matter the money. But money doesn’t always buy players, and the Dodgers are set up in a much better position to win than New York.

New York has a meeting scheduled with Skubal for next week, as the team tries to poach him from the Dodgers. With Skubal having MLB superagent Scott Boras as his representative, the left-hander is expected to receive a massive contract in free agency, potentially around $00 million.

Should Dodgers Pay Tarik Skubal?

The big question around the team is whether Los Angeles should pay what it takes to land Skubal. While the left-hander is still considered one of the better arms in baseball, a $400 million contract for a 30-year-old pitcher could be a risk.

Skubal has also dealt with multiple injuries throughout his career, including having an elbow procedure this past season. But given where the Dodgers are with their rotation, the need for Skubal may get this over the finish line.

The veteran seemed to enjoy his time in Los Angeles, and if he wants to truly win a World Series, he will remain with the Dodgers. But only time will tell if Skubal desires to win, or if he wants to take the largest contract available to him, which nobody will blame him for doing.