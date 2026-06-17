Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision Before Rays Series Finale

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in California.

The Dodgers have won each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, they won Tuesday’s game by a score of 1-0.

Max Muncy finished with no hits in three at-bats.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 6/17 T. Edman 3B A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Rojas DH K. Tucker RF A. Call LF D. Rushing C A. Freeland 2B S. Ohtani SP”

Muncy is not in the lineup on Wednesday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .266 with 59 hits, 16 home runs, 28 RBIs and 47 runs in 68 games.

Muncy spent the first two seasons of his career with the Oakland Athletics.

He has been with the Dodgers for each of the last nine years.

In that span, the 35-year-old has helped the franchise win three World Series titles.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@LADodgersMuse: “Tommy Edman is back and leading off! 🔥”

@DodgerDevo: “This is a very interesting lineup, hopefully it produces runs today”

@cornhustle37871: “no Muncy or Ohtani?”

@harryruiz: “Tommy Edman makes his season debut for the Dodgers today, leading off and starting at third base with Max Muncy getting the day off. Shohei Ohtani won’t DH for the first time on a day he’s the starting pitcher for the first time since May 13th. Miguel Rojas will DH today and bat 5th.”

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 47-27 record in 74 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 24-12 in 36 games at home).