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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision Before Rays Series Finale

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the fourth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in California.

The Dodgers have won each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, they won Tuesday’s game by a score of 1-0.

Max Muncy finished with no hits in three at-bats.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision

GettyMax Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on June 13, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Wednesday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 6/17 T. Edman 3B A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Rojas DH K. Tucker RF A. Call LF D. Rushing C A. Freeland 2B S. Ohtani SP”

Muncy is not in the lineup on Wednesday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .266 with 59 hits, 16 home runs, 28 RBIs and 47 runs in 68 games.

GettyMax Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to his solo home run, to take a 1-0 lead, during an 8-7 Dodgers win at Dodger Stadium on April 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Muncy spent the first two seasons of his career with the Oakland Athletics.

He has been with the Dodgers for each of the last nine years.

In that span, the 35-year-old has helped the franchise win three World Series titles.

Social Media Reacts

GettyMax Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a solo home run during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on May 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@LADodgersMuse:Tommy Edman is back and leading off! 🔥”

@DodgerDevo: “This is a very interesting lineup, hopefully it produces runs today”

@cornhustle37871: “no Muncy or Ohtani?”

@harryruiz: “Tommy Edman makes his season debut for the Dodgers today, leading off and starting at third base with Max Muncy getting the day off. Shohei Ohtani won’t DH for the first time on a day he’s the starting pitcher for the first time since May 13th. Miguel Rojas will DH today and bat 5th.”

Dodgers Right Now

GettyMax Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during World Series Workout Day at Rogers Centre on October 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 47-27 record in 74 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 24-12 in 36 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision Before Rays Series Finale

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