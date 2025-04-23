New Pitcher Debuts as Dodgers Fall in 10th

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers attained pitcher Noah Davis from the Boston Red Sox.

Tuesday’s game reflected the pattern of the Dodgers’ early 2025 season, with a strong start that ultimately unraveled. After coming out hot with three runs at the top of the first, the Cubs matched their momentum, pushing the game to a tight 10th inning where Los Angeles eventually fell to the cubs 11-10.

In the bottom of the 10th, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts turned to Davis for his official debut with the team. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as hoped. Davis surrendered a walk-off RBI single to Ian Happ, bringing in the winning run and sealing the Cubs’ 11-10 victory over L.A.

The RBI came on Davis’ very first pitch as a Dodger — a tough introduction, as his debut was over almost as quickly as it began.

A Look at his Background

The 28-year-old made nine appearances with the Colorado Rockies last year, where he allowed 13 runs across his 20 ⅓ innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

Through spring training with the Red Sox, the right-hander struck out nine across 9 ⅓ innings, posting a 0.8 WHIP and a .306 batting average against.

Roster Adjustments

To clear space on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan on the 60-day injured list as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Davis has made five appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, with a 7.94 ERA going 1-0. Since making his MLB debut in 2022, he was a part of Major Leagues for three seasons with the Rockies, going 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA across 18 games.

Davis was originally selected by the Reds in the 11th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of UC Santa Barbara. During his time at UCSB, he made 15 starts and two relief appearances, posting a 4.46 ERA over 82 ⅔ innings, with 63 strikeouts and 30 walks.

With a solid background and plenty of potential, the Dodgers called up Davis for a reason. Now it’s up to him to make the most of this opportunity in Los Angeles. If he can bounce back and show what he’s really capable of, he could become an important contributor to the team. The Dodgers and fans will be waiting to see what he brings next.

As for tonight’s matchup against the Cubs, the Dodgers have yet to announce a starter, with the team opting for a bullpen game. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field in Chicago.