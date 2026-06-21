Dodgers Reveal New Timeline for Will Smith’s Return From Injury

It’s unclear when Will Smith will return to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Athletic‘s Katie Woo provided the latest update on the Dodgers’ starting catcher.

That’s certainly disappointing news for the Dodgers. Smith has been out since June 6 with neck stiffness, which has been slow to heal. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 11.

That means the Dodgers will need another 11 days before their starting catcher returns from this neck issue. Assuming all goes well, it’s possible Smith can embark on a rehab assignment while the club is on its road trip.

They could send Smith either to Triple-A Oklahoma City or Single-A Ontario for a rehab appearance. Ontario is in the California League, although they travel to Fresno on June 30. Oklahoma City starts a homestand against Sugar Land in that same week.

Will Smith’s Return Further Delayed

When the Dodgers put Will Smith on the IL, the hope was that it would be a minimal stint. That put his initial recovery for their current series against the Baltimore Orioles.

However, that hope faded once the first 10 days were up. At the conclusion of the Rays series, manager Dave Roberts said they were still working on a return-to-play protocol for Smith.

With his neck not responding, the Dodgers are remaining cautious with their starting catcher. They don’t want a re-aggravation or worsening of the injury, given his importance to the club. Smith received a cortisone injection in his neck during the homestand.

They currently sit nine games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the National League West and own MLB’s best record at 49-28. Smith’s absence hasn’t hurt the club in the standings, as they’ve won eight of their last 13 games.

Much of their success without Smith has been due to the emergence of Dalton Rushing. Since Smith’s last start on June 5, he’s hitting .231 with a .758 OPS. The Dodgers are 7-4 with the 25-year-old behind the plate.

Smith’s roster spot has gone to Chuckie Robinson. Robinson has been Rushing’s backup, starting just two games since being added to the roster on June 11. He’ll get another game in the Orioles series finale.

The Dodgers will have to continue to rely on Rushing and Robinson until their next homestand. That puts a lot of pressure on the 25-year-old, who’s now thrust into the biggest role of his young career. However, he’s handled everything they’ve thrown at him so far.

Why the Dodgers Need Will Smith to be Healthy

Ultimately, the Dodgers’ most important need is to have a healthy roster entering the postseason. Given Smith’s position and status in the lineup, they need him at his best in October.

Smith’s production of the plate is down this season compared to past seasons. He’s slashing .249/.338/.382 with eight home runs and a 105 wRC+.

However, underlying metrics indicate that Smith’s performance is better than those bottom-line numbers suggest. Statcast’s expected metrics credit him with a .275 xBA, .494 xSLG, and a .386 xwOBA on the season.

That indicates his performance is more akin to his perennial All-Star status rather than a player in decline. Assuming he continues to hit the ball with the same authority, his bottom-line results should catch up.