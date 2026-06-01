Dodgers Could Lose Shutdown Reliever For Rest of Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers received a concerning news update on injured reliever Brusdar Graterol that could put his 2026 season in jeopardy.

Graterol underwent back surgery over the weekend, first reported by Jack Harris of the California Post. The right-hander was working his way back from a shoulder injury when he was forced off his rehab assignment with a back issue.

On Sunday, May 31, Graterol posted a photo from the operating room on Instagram. The message read, “I fell again, but I won’t stay down here; I will rise. My goal isn’t over — it’s just beginning.”

The Dodgers’ news is the latest in a seemingly never-ending stream of pitching injuries. The club is currently missing left-hander Blake Snell and right-hander Tyler Glasnow in the starting rotation. Relievers Edwin Diaz, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips, Ben Casparius, and Bobby Miller are all on the injured list.