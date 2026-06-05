Dodgers Get Positive Injury News on Potential Closer

The Los Angeles Dodgers received a positive news update on an injured reliever who was a crucial part of the late-inning bullpen mix and could factor into the closer role.

Evan Phillips was added to the Triple-A Oklahoma City roster to begin a rehab assignment, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John surgery. Phillips made seven appearances in 2025 before going down with an elbow injury.

The Dodgers’ news comes after fill-in closer Tanner Scott gave up a walk-off home run to Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte on Thursday, June 4. Scott is replacing Edwin Diaz, who underwent elbow surgery in April.

Play

Phillips has piled up 45 saves during his five seasons with the Dodgers. He was the club’s primary closer in 2023 and 2024. Phillips has been hampered by injuries in his career, but when healthy, he’s been an effective reliever.

Los Angeles Dodgers News Update: Evan Phillips Begins Rehab Assignment

Play

The Dodgers claimed Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays midway through the 2021 season. He had been an unremarkable bullpen piece for the Rays, Baltimore Orioles, and Atlanta Braves up to that point. The righty took off after coming to L.A. Phillips delivered an excellent 1.14 ERA across 64 appearances in his first full season with the club. He emerged as the Dodgers’ closer in 2023. Phillips picked up a career-high 24 saves and recorded a pristine 2.05 ERA.

The 2024 campaign was the beginning of the injury challenges for Phillips. He opened the year in the closer role, but went down with a hamstring injury in May. The veteran notched 18 saves when he was available. His ERA rose to 3.62, but he was generally effective in high-leverage spots.

Phillips put together an excellent run in the 2024 postseason. He tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in the National League Divisional Series against the San Diego Padres. In the National League Championship Series, Phillips posted two scoreless outings against the New York Mets. Unfortunately, he went down with an arm injury and was unavailable for the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees.

Phillips began the 2025 season on the injured list with a rotator cuff strain. He returned in mid-April, only to go right back on the IL with elbow discomfort after just 5.2 innings. The elbow injury led to Tommy John surgery.

Will Phillips Take Over as the Dodgers’ Closer?

Scott struggled mightily as the Dodgers’ closer last season. He notched a 4.74 ERA across 57 innings in his first year with the club. The lefty has looked much better in 2026, though he’s still had his struggles. Scott has taken losses in two of his last three appearances, including on Thursday night after the Marte homer. He certainly hasn’t run away with the closer gig.

Diaz is still months away from returning, so the ninth inning will be up for grabs through the All-Star break. Phillips himself will need some time to get up to speed, but there’s a decent chance he pushes for save chances once he returns to the Dodgers. He’s been one of the team’s most competent relievers over the past four seasons.