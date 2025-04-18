Ohtani Away on Paternity Leave, DH Spot Reassigned

Before Friday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced two-way player Shohei Ohtani is away from the team on MLB’s paternity list.

The three-time MVP and his wife Mamiko Tanaka are together in anticipation for the birth of their first child.

Without providing a specific timeline, Roberts told reporters they’re “expecting at some point,” but he’s unsure exactly when Ohtani will return.

Back in late December, the 30-year-old announced via Instagram that he and his wife are expecting a baby in 2025. While Ohtani’s close bond with his dog Decoy is well known, Dodgers fans can look forward to Decoy welcoming a new sibling in the near future.

He can miss up to three games on paternity leave, with the Dodgers beginning a three-game series in Texas Friday night before an off day on Monday. They will then travel to Chicago for a two-game series against the Cubs on Tuesday.

Roster Moves Before Weekend Series

With an open spot on the 40-man active roster, Eddie Rosario has been called up to fill in for Ohtani for the time being. The outfielder has had an impressive start to his season in Triple-A Oklahoma City, slashing .339/.406/.542. So far in his season in the minors, he’s hit two home-runs and 12 RBIs.

He signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers this spring, calling the decision an easy one, noting that the team has “the best players in the world.”

Rosario’s standout career performance came during the 2021 NLCS against the Dodgers while playing for the Braves. He posted a remarkable 1.647 OPS over 28 plate appearances and was named the series MVP — all while sharing the field with his now-teammate, Freddie Freeman. That year, he became a World Series Champion with the Braves.

Making his Major League debut with the Twins in 2015, Rosario hit a home run on the first pitch of his first career at bat. He was the 10th Twin ever to homer in first career game, and sixth to homer in his first at-bat. On top of that, he became one of 115 players in baseball history to ever hit a home-run in a first career at-bat.

In Friday night’s game against the Rangers, Rosario will step in as the designated hitter, filling in for superstar player Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET