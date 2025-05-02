Dodgers Mapping Out Cautious Return for Shohei the Pitcher

Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound—but not back in games. The Dodgers are staying patient with their $700 million investment, keeping him on a deliberate throwing schedule with no set date for his return as a pitcher.

After stepping away briefly for paternity leave on April 18, Ohtani resumed bullpen work on April 26 and is once again throwing twice a week, according to MLB.com. That’s the plan for now: two mound sessions each week, gradually building him up as he continues to serve as the team’s everyday designated hitter and leadoff man.

Manager Dave Roberts described the process to MLB.com, noting the team is focused on keeping Ohtani on a rhythm. Full bullpen sessions are supplemented by lighter work, all structured around a weekly routine that mirrors a starter’s schedule. The Dodgers are clearly committed to the long game.

Dodgers Taking it Slow—Just Bullpen Work and Patience

The club has mapped out a steady return, but one major step remains: Ohtani still hasn’t faced live hitters. That’s a necessary hurdle before any real talk of a pitching debut can begin. Roberts has mentioned in the past that May could be a target for his return to the rotation, but recently he’s backed off any specific timetable.

Dave Roberts said that Shohei Ohtani is still a couple of months away from pitching in games, but is still expected to pitch this season and in the postseason via @jimrome pic.twitter.com/W0E8KatdE5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 17, 2025

Instead, the focus is on pitch count and pitch mix. Ohtani needs to stretch beyond 30 pitches per bullpen and work through his full repertoire before facing batters. Only then will the Dodgers even consider the next phase of his comeback.

Once he’s ready, the plan is to implement a six-man rotation—one Los Angeles can accommodate thanks to Ohtani’s unique two-way status. His presence as both a hitter and pitcher gives the Dodgers rare flexibility without having to sacrifice a bullpen arm.

Until then, the wait continues. “It remains uncertain when he’ll make his debut as a pitcher for Los Angeles,” CBS Sports notes.