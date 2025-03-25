Ohtani Takes Step Toward Return as Two-Way Player

On Monday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts informed reporters that Shohei Ohtani will throw a bullpen session on Saturday, March 29—his first since Feb. 25. Ohtani’s pitching progress had been delayed during Spring Training as he focused on his hitting while continuing to recover from a torn left labrum.

Roberts had previously indicated that Ohtani could return to the mound sometime in May. After Saturday’s session, he expects to have a clearer idea of Ohtani’s timeline for a full return.

The manager emphasized how he wants the three-time MVP available through the end of the season, even if that means postponing the start of his pitching. As the defending champion Dodgers are going after their ninth World Series Title, the team will need Ohtani’s high level of skill to make an impact down the stretch.

“This is a long-term play for Shohei’s well-being also…so we’re making sure that we’re as cautious and careful as we possibly can be,” Roberts said in a report from MLB.com. “And, yeah, for 2025, the most important piece of this is having him be able to do both through the end of the season, through October.”

Dodgers Taking a Cautious Approach to Ohtani’s Return

The eight-time All-Star last appeared in the Major Leagues in August 2023, before undergoing his second right elbow surgery after being diagnosed with a torn UCL. In Game 2 of the 2024 World Series, Ohtani sustained a left shoulder injury while attempting to steal second base in the seventh inning. Despite the pain, he played through the discomfort in Games 3-5, though he appeared visibly strained. Fortunately, the injury didn’t significantly affect his swing, as it was his left shoulder, not his right

He underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder on Nov.5.

The Dodgers will operate with a five-man rotation until Ohtani is cleared to return to the mound. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, and Dustin May are the team’s current starters, while Bobby Miller and Tony Gonsolin are sidelined for the start of the season, due to Miller’s head injury, and Gonosolin recovering from a back injury.

Dual Role Leading to Success

Dodger fans are ecstatic to see their superstar player on the mound, with his impressive 2023 pitching season with the Angels, where he held a 10-5 record. Appearing in 23 games, Ohtani posted a 3.15 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP – numbers fans hope can be achieved again this season.

Through spring training, the DH has been playing catch in preparation to return to throwing in a bullpen session. Returning to the mound would grant Ohtani the opportunity to embrace his former role, dominating two positions – pitching and hitting– continuing his legacy as a two-way player.