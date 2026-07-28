Current Dodgers Champion Labeled ‘Redundant’ While Facing Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a week away from finalizing their roster one more time. Another words, fans will see if the World Series champs will add and dump players by the MLB Trade Deadline. Manager Dave Roberts, president Andrew Friedman and the rest of the organization have big decisions to make by Aug. 3.

LA still owns the league’s best record even amid the rumblings surrounding their roster. Notably whether or not Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers will arrive to boost the pitching staff.

One insider for the Dodgers pulled back the curtain on what potentially looks like the best case scenarios for LA. Katie Woo of The Athletic addressed Skubal and a “reduntant” champion getting buried on the roster.

‘Redundant’ Dodgers Player Facing a Potential Trade

Woo dipped into the pending future of two-year Dodgers performer and past champion Alex Call Monday. She believes Call is among the Dodgers talents the franchise could shop before the Aug. 3 deadline.

Here’s why Call looks like he’ll be on the move: Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernandez are healthier. But there’s more to this trade chatter.

“[With] Kiké Hernandez set to be activated off the IL (injured list) on Tuesday, Call’s spot on the roster is now redundant,” Woo wrote.

How Alex Call can Command a High Market

So Call faces a nebulous future now per Woo. What type of market can he command, though?

Woo believes Call’s “speed and plate discipline give him value as a depth piece” for contending teams. Two elements LA saw when it traded for Call not long ago.

The 31-year-old arrived via the Washington Nationals following a four season run. Call smacked 188 hits in D.C. and scored 104 runs. He blasted 19 total home runs too for the National League East franchise. Lastly, Call drove 91 runners home.

Call broke into the Dodgers’ rotation early on. LA turned to him in 98 total games across two seasons. LA’s offense watched him blast 47 hits total so far.

Are the Dodgers Still Gearing for Tarik Skubal?

Now for the elephant in the room.

Skubal rose as the most popular trade candidate for this current market. Here’s what Woo has overheard.

“The Dodgers will remain engaged on Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal if he becomes available on the trade market,” she said.

There’s a catch involving Skubal, though.

“But with several players nearing returns from the IL, Los Angeles could move some of its major-league depth pieces to take advantage of the market,” Woo added. “Starting pitching is always at a premium this time of year, and the shortage of right-handed bats available this deadline could also work in their favor.”

Signs point to Call moving off the roster first before the Dodgers can possibly intervene on Skubal. Los Angeles remains loaded on the mound especially with Roki Sasaki stepping up in recent weeks. Shohei Ohtani isn’t ruled out yet from the rotation too amid his knee issue. Landing Skubal certainly re-boosts the Dodgers’ championship chances.

But now it appears Call won’t be a part of a three-peat opportunity.