Pedro Martinez Makes Blunt Statement About Padres After Dodgers 7-0 Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured their 11th straight home victory against the San Diego Padres. It was the first of a three-game series, ending in a 7-0 Dodgers bullpen victory.

As the Dodgers attempt to lock up a first-round bye, the Padres are still trying to secure a NL wild card spot.

However, Tuesday’s game did not look promising for San Diego.

As they prepare to face Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow the following games, Boston Red Sox Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez makes it clear where the Padres stand with the Dodgers.

Pedro Martinez Says the Dodgers Look Like the ‘Grandfathers’ of the Padres

After nine innings of domination from the Los Angeles Dodgers concluded, TNT host Adam Lefkoe mentioned that every time the San Diego Padres get hot, the Dodgers stifle that idea.

His co-host and HOF Pedro Martinez goes on to claim that that the Dodgers look like the grandfather to the Padres; which we can interpret means that they own the Padres.

“It is a different level,” Martinez said. “Right now, the Dodgers are looking like the grandfathers of the San Diego Padres.”

Martinez, who famously accepted the taunt “Who’s your Daddy?” from Yankees fans back in 2004, is pushing the narrative that the Padres can’t seem to match the Dodgers level. Hence going beyond the title of “father,” and taking it just a tiny bit further.

Since Manny Machado joined the Padres in 2019, the Dodgers hold a 76-41 record over their rivals down south. And have a postseason record of 7-5.

Prior to the game, Martinez mentioned that the Padres have World Series potential, yet getting through the Dodgers will be their toughest task.

“Padres: Their bullpen can get it done if the starters give them five innings,” Martinez wrote on X. “This team has everything it needs to reach the World Series, but getting past the Dodgers will be a tough task.”

The Dodgers look to continue their at-home win streak on Wednesday, September 23 at 7:10 P.M. PST vs. the Padres.

Mookie Betts Said Win Over Padres Is A ‘Staple Win’

In a postgame interview, red-hot Mookie Betts said that Tuesday’s win over the Padres sends a statement.

“It’s kind of a staple win today,” Betts said. “It’s a really good ball club over there, we know they’re going to come ready to play. But we did too.”

Betts earned himself an RBI single and a walk amid his end of the season hit streak. In the last 15 games, he’s slashing .373/.456/.712 with 22 hits, 15 RBIs, and five home runs.

Earlier in the season, Betts found himself in quite the slump. He nearly began the season on the injured list after an oblique strain. Only to have recently crawled his way back to his silver slugging caliber just weeks away from the postseason.

In 95 career games against the San Diego Padres, Betts has a .285 batting average with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs.