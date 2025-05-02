Dodgers Roster Shift as Injuries Pile Up: Pitcher to 60-Day IL

Thursday brought a wave of roster moves for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team claimed right-handed pitchers J.P. Feyereisen from the Diamondbacks and Ryan Loutos from the Cardinals. To make room on the 40-man roster, pitchers Michael Kopech and Blake Treinen were placed on the 60-day injured list.

After starting the season on the injured list with a right shoulder issue, Kopech’s shift to the 60-day IL appears to be more procedural. Treinen’s move, however, confirms what had long been suspected since he was sidelined with a right forearm sprain – he’s facing an extended absence.

Adding to Dodgers’ Pitching Challenges

Treinen was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 19 with a right forearm strain. The injury occurred shortly after he experienced tightness while warming up, having not pitched since April 13. An MRI later revealed a low-grade sprain with no structural damage.

The 36-year-old has remained shut down from throwing since his initial placement on the injured list, which has now been extended by an additional 45 days. No further treatment is currently planned, as the team is relying on rest and rehabilitation until the sprain heals and the right-hander is ready to return to the mound.

Through his first eight outings of the 2025 season, Treinen recorded a 3.38 ERA, earned two saves, and accomplished 10 strikeouts. While he won’t be eligible to return to the 40-man roster until mid-June, the exact timeline for his comeback remains uncertain.

Treinen struggled in the second half of the 2024 season, posting a 4.70 ERA over his first nine outings. But much like his strong start to the year, he impressively bounced back delivering 15⅓ scoreless innings over his final 15 appearances, with 18 strikeouts and only two walks.

Impressive Performances in 2024

In Game 5 of the World Series, Treinen showed up with 2 ⅓ scoreless innings. Despite putting runners on base, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had confidence to leave him in the game. This decision paid off in their Game 5 comeback, ultimately helping the team to secure the 2025 World Series Championship.

In 2023 the All-Star was sidelined for the entire season due to surgery that repaired a right shoulder labrum and rotator cuff. After undergoing surgery in November 2022, the rehabilitation process kept him out of the lineup for the whole of the following season.

Treinen’s transfer to the 60-day IL leaves him amongst several other Dodgers’ pitchers also injured. The team’s pitching depth is facing struggle with multiple injuries, with some of Los Angeles’ strongest throwers, including Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, and Blake Snell.

With Treinen’s transfer to the 60-day IL adding to the growing list of injured pitchers, the Dodgers will need to lean on their depth as they work through these challenges.