Rehab Struggles Spark Doubts About Pitcher’s Return

Since experiencing right forearm inflammation during the postseason, Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Michael Kopech has been gradually rebuilding his strength through a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, aiming for a return to the Major Leagues.

Yet Thursday’s outing may have revealed just how far Kopech is from being ready to return to the mound.

In the 29-year-old’s first rehab start for Triple-A, he walked all five batters that he faced.

Over a total of 23 pitches, he threw 18 consecutive balls at one point, finally breaking a 3-0 count against his last batter with a strike. On the upside, the right-hander reached 98.2 mph and averaged 96.2 mph on his fastball.

But Kopech’s outing went about as badly as it could’ve possibly gone. His performance raised more concerns than confidence about his readiness.

Setbacks from Last Season Cause Delay in Return

Kopech’s 2024 season came to an end with right forearm inflammation, returning to spring training behind in his throwing. He started the season on the 15 day injured list with right shoulder impingement, until he was transferred to the 60 day IL on May 1.

His injury from last season was due to an involved October, as Kopech pitched in 10 of the Dodgers’ 16 postseason games, before they secured the 2024 World Series Championship.

Injuries Ongoing for Dodgers’ Pitching Depth

Kopech hasn’t been the only pitcher struggling with injuries since last season’s success. The Dodgers opened this season with 11 pitchers on the injured list, forcing the team to lean on their pitching depth and demonstrate what they can do without some of their strongest arms.

Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin , and Kyle Hurt were among the Dodgers’ most reliable pitchers who began the season on the injured list. Gonsolin has since returned to the mound with a string of successful outings, while Kershaw is showing promising form in his rehab starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Still, despite some impending returns, the injury bug continues to bite. The Dodgers recently placed Tyler Glasnow and Blake Treinen on the IL, adding to an already challenging season for their pitching staff.

Right-hander Evan Phillips returned from the injured list on April 19 and made seven appearances before being sidelined again on Wednesday with right forearm discomfort. Prior to his return, Phillips pitched in six rehab games with Triple-A, much like what Kopech will likely need to follow.

According to Sonja Chen of MLB.com, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts informed reporters that Kopech will likely need four to five rehab outings before making his return, as he works to build up his strength and deliver a stronger performance than the one he showed on Thursday.