Los Angeles Dodgers Officially Release 30-Year-Old Pitcher Before Yankees Game

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play their first game after the All-Star break when they visit the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Before the All-Star break, the team designated Charlie Barnes for assignment.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on July 11: “The Dodgers reinstated RHP Landon Knack from the injured list and optioned RHP Kyle Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room for Knack on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated LHP Charlie Barnes for assignment.”

Barnes had been in the middle of his first season with the Dodgers.

He went 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA in three games.

Dodgers Officially Release 30-Year-Old Pitcher

It’s now been announced that he has elected free agency (after he was outrighted).

Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors wrote: “Barnes elected free agency”

The 30-year-old had been traded to the Dodgers (via the Chicago Cubs) in May.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on May 9: “The Dodgers claimed LHP Charlie Barnes from the Chicago Cubs. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred IF/OF Tommy Edman to the 60-day injured list.”

Barnes could end up being a good addition to another team for pitching depth at some point this season.

There is also the chance that he returns to the Dodgers on a Minor League deal.

In addition to the Cubs and Dodgers, Barnes has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins over two seasons in the MLB.

He has gone 0-4 with a 6.30 ERA in 13 career games (eight starts).

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