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Los Angeles Dodgers Officially Release 30-Year-Old Pitcher Before Yankees Game

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ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 25: Manager, Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers comes out to make a pitching change during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play their first game after the All-Star break when they visit the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Before the All-Star break, the team designated Charlie Barnes for assignment.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on July 11: “The Dodgers reinstated RHP Landon Knack from the injured list and optioned RHP Kyle Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room for Knack on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated LHP Charlie Barnes for assignment.”

Barnes had been in the middle of his first season with the Dodgers.

He went 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA in three games.

Dodgers Officially Release 30-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyCharlie Barnes #85 of the Minnesota Twins looks on as Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds third base after hitting a two run home run in the second inning at Yankee Stadium on August 20, 2021 in New York City.

It’s now been announced that he has elected free agency (after he was outrighted).

Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors wrote: “Barnes elected free agency”

The 30-year-old had been traded to the Dodgers (via the Chicago Cubs) in May.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on May 9: “The Dodgers claimed LHP Charlie Barnes from the Chicago Cubs. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred IF/OF Tommy Edman to the 60-day injured list.”

Barnes could end up being a good addition to another team for pitching depth at some point this season.

There is also the chance that he returns to the Dodgers on a Minor League deal.

GettyCharlie Barnes #85 of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the first inning during their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 04, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

In addition to the Cubs and Dodgers, Barnes has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins over two seasons in the MLB.

He has gone 0-4 with a 6.30 ERA in 13 career games (eight starts).

Dodgers Right Now

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 03: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 03, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 7-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Officially Release 30-Year-Old Pitcher Before Yankees Game

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