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Los Angeles Dodgers Release 4-Year MLB Player During Royals Series

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JUNE 23: Chuckie Robinson #52 of the Los Angeles Dodgers blows a bubble during an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field on June 23, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals (at home).

They are coming off a 5-4 win on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers Release 4-Year Player

GettyChuckie Robinson #52 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on September 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, news came out that the Dodgers had officially released Chuckie Robinson from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Oklahoma City Comets released C Chuckie Robinson.”

Robinson had been designated for assignment earlier this month.

He has appeared in eight MLB games for the Dodgers this season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 7): “Los Angeles Dodgers sent C Chuckie Robinson outright to Oklahoma City Comets.”

Looking At Robinson

GettyJustin Wrobleski #70 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a double play with Chuckie Robinson #52, to end the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Robinson was picked in the 21st round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

He has spent part of four seasons at the MLB level with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox (and Dodgers).

Over 60 career games, Robinson is batting .124 with 19 hits, two home runs, six RBIs and seven runs.

GettyChuckie Robinson #73 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates after hitting a two run home run in the 7th inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park on October 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up Robinson before the end of the 2026 season.

Teams are always in need of catching depth.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

GettyMax Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Kansas City Royals during the tenth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 72-48 record in 120 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 35-23 in 58 games at home).

Following their series with the Royals, the Dodgers will host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

Looking At The Royals Right Now

GettyKyle Isbel #28 of the Kansas City Royals runs the bases against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Royals are the last-place team in the American League Central with a 49-72 record in 121 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 20-42 in 62 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Release 4-Year MLB Player During Royals Series

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