Los Angeles Dodgers Release 4-Year MLB Player During Royals Series

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals (at home).

They are coming off a 5-4 win on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers Release 4-Year Player

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, news came out that the Dodgers had officially released Chuckie Robinson from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Oklahoma City Comets released C Chuckie Robinson.”

Robinson had been designated for assignment earlier this month.

He has appeared in eight MLB games for the Dodgers this season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 7): “Los Angeles Dodgers sent C Chuckie Robinson outright to Oklahoma City Comets.”

Looking At Robinson

Robinson was picked in the 21st round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

He has spent part of four seasons at the MLB level with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox (and Dodgers).

Over 60 career games, Robinson is batting .124 with 19 hits, two home runs, six RBIs and seven runs.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up Robinson before the end of the 2026 season.

Teams are always in need of catching depth.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 72-48 record in 120 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 35-23 in 58 games at home).

Following their series with the Royals, the Dodgers will host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

Looking At The Royals Right Now

The Royals are the last-place team in the American League Central with a 49-72 record in 121 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 20-42 in 62 games on the road).