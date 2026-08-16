Dodgers Honor Former All-Star Tommy John After News of Passing

Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star left-hander Tommy John is better known for his namesake surgery these days. John passed away at the age of 83 on August 16.

The Dodgers published a statement on X in reaction to John’s passing.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers would like to express our sadness over the passing of Tommy John, who died Saturday at the age of 83. Thanks in no small part to the pioneering surgery that bears his name, Tommy’s extraordinary career encompassed 26 seasons and 288 career victories. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Tommy John’s Career With the Dodgers

The left-hander spent 25 years as a big league pitcher, spending the 1972-1978 seasons with the Dodgers. In six seasons with Los Angeles, he pitched to a 2.97 ERA over 1198 innings. He was named an All-Star in his final season with the club in 1978.

In 1974, John ruptured his UCL while pitching for the Dodgers. This was considered a career-ending injury at the time.

However, he chose to undergo an experimental procedure to repair the ruptured ligament with a graft, famously performed by Dr. Frank Jobe. It wasn’t considered a given he’d return, like pitchers do these days.

He bounced back to pitch 15 more seasons following the surgery, completing the greatest comeback story in the history of baseball. He made three straight All-Star teams from 1978 to 1980.

Dodgers President Releases Statement on Tommy John’s Passing

While Tommy John is more remembered as a Yankee, his time with the Dodgers proved to be very consequential for baseball. Team president Stan Kasten released his own statement on John’s passing, which was posted by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on X.

“Tommy was an exceptional pitcher throughout his career in Major League Baseball, and his courageous role in becoming the first to have surgery that would go on to bear his name can’t be overstated. His impact both on and off the field has been felt by ballplayers of all ages and will be for generations to come.”

His impact, unfortunately, is remembered in a surgery with his name on it. It’s a procedure that hundreds of pitchers undergo each season. But at the same time, it’s also meant to honor his story since he’s the first major successful case.

Whether or not John has earned Hall of Fame merits for his career as a pitcher is still up for debate. But considering his contributions to the game, which extend more than 50 years since his own surgery, the left-hander should be considered and inducted as soon as possible.