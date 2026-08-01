Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Latest Brock Stewart News Amid Red Sox Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed relief pitcher Brock Stewart on the 15-day IL due to right shoulder discomfort as of July 31.

On Saturday. Aug. 1, the organization provided a new update on the 34-year-old arm.

Dodgers Reveal Update on Stewart

As reported by Sonja Chen of MLB.com (via X), Stewart’s MRI “revealed tendinitis in his shoulder.”

She added, “He’ll be no-throw for a few days, and is hopeful that this is a minor issue. He added that his injuries over the past year have been ‘super frustrating.'”

Stewart said an MRI revealed tendinitis in his shoulder. He'll be no-throw for a few days, and is hopeful that this is a minor issue. He added that his injuries over the past year have been "super frustrating." https://t.co/j0UjGOlWdm — Sonja Chen (@SonjaMChen) August 1, 2026

Stewart’s last Major League game appearance took place on July 28 when the Dodgers faced the Seattle Mariners.

At the time of this writing, he owns a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts across 14.2 innings of work through 14 games. He walked five batters.

He’s registered a career 4.34 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP.

Stewart’s 2026 campaign marks his eighth season playing Major League Baseball.

His professional career began when Los Angeles selected him 189th overall in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB draft. He made his debut in June 2016 with the franchise.

After spending a few years with the Dodgers, he was selected off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays in July 2019. In December 2019, he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs from the Blue Jays in the Rule 5 draft.

After making his way around the block, he returned to the Dodgers once the Twins shipped him out in exchange for James Outman last summer.

Alongside Stewart on the IL right now are notable names including catcher Will Smith, southpaw Blake Snell, right-hander Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani, who is listed as “TBD” at the time of this writing.

Despite Los Angeles’ ongoing battle with the IL, they’re still in the best position in the Major Leagues.

Snapshot of the Dodgers Right Now

With a stunning overall record of 69-41, Los Angeles leads the big leagues in the standings.

The Milwaukee Brewers (68-41), the Atlanta Braves (65-45), the Tampa Bay Rays (64-45) and the New York Yankees (62-48) come in second, third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Focusing on the National League West specifically, the Dodgers lead the Arizona Diamondbacks (58-52), the San Diego Padres (56-54), the San Francisco Giants (47-63) and the Colorado Rockies (43-67).

Los Angeles is coming off a dreadful 9-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but there’s still time for them to redeem themselves and clinch the series this weekend.

According to FanGraphs, the Dodgers hold a promising 99.9% chance of winning their division, and they have a 25.9% chance of winning the World Series for a third consecutive year.

With the looming deadline, waves are bound to be made with the Dodgers as they navigate their summer schedule.

As always, they’re caught up in an overwhelming amount of trade rumors this year, some of which come with more substance than others.

Between the deadline, injury woes and the ongoing schedule, pressure is on for the Dodgers to continue building momentum.