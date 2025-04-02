Rookie Criticized by MLB Veterans, Dodgers Stand by Him

The Los Angeles Dodgers made headlines this offseason by securing promising young pitcher, Roki Sasaki, for their roster. However, after a rough start on Saturday, Sasaki’s first two major league appearances have raised concerns, leaving him to face criticism from retired Major League veterans.

Criticism on the Rookie’s Performance

Former MLB catcher Jonathon Lucroy took to X to respond to a tweet following Sasaki’s rough start on Saturday, labeling him as ‘soft.’

“He’s soft. I’ve seen it before. Only thing that will help him is to fail. Massively. He will either peter out, or transform into a hardened warrior. That will be his choice. Big time players make big time players in big time situations,” the 12-year veteran wrote.

Lucroy later replied to a comment defending the pitcher, which argued that calling Sasaki “soft” after just one performance was unfair, emphasizing that how Sasaki handles the situation moving forward is what truly matters.

“I agree but saying it’s unfair is misguided,” he wrote. “The kid is in MLB playing at the highest level in the world. Let me rephrase, currently in his state, he is soft. However, he can harden up and be even better. But, just like your last sentence, how he responds will be the question.”

Sparking Backlash on Social Media

On Sunday, another retired player decided to voice his thoughts on Sasaki’s performance. Eric Hosmer, former Padres first baseman, made a disagreeable comment after the 23-year-old was pulled out of his Dodgers Stadium debut following just 1.2 innings on Saturday, March 29.

Hosmer accused the Japanese phenom of using a banned substance to improve his grip on the ball.

“Hand is obviously sticky! Seems like Roki is having a tough time blending his tang to get the right grip on these MLB [balls]. Somebody give him a hug!” he wrote in response to a video of Sasaki being pulled from the game.

He then dismissed the MLB umpires, commenting, “Yeah, because we all know those wipe-downs are legit,” in response to someone explaining the umpire’s routine check of his hands, glove, and hat as he walked off.

Sasaki threw 61 pitches over 1.2 innings, giving up two earned runs, four walks, and three hits – a performance that showed no signs of any unfair advantage.

Social media users have been quick to label Hosmer things like ‘idiot,’ ‘loser,’ and ‘bitter’ in response to his harsh comments about the rookie pitcher. With Sasaki making his debut start in Los Angeles and working to establish his career, it’s highly unlikely he would jeopardize his future just as his career is taking off.

Teammates Showing Support

Dodgers catcher Will Smith expressed his confidence in the defense of his teammate, describing the atmosphere of Dodgers Stadium by calling it intimidating.

“There’s four docks here. It’s loud, It’s fun. It takes a lot to be able to perform here, we have full confidence in Roki,” he said – as reported by Valentina Martinez of Sports Illustrated. “He’ll settle in. He’ll start pitching better. He’ll start dominating. He’ll be really good for us.”

Sasaki has thrown in only 4.2 innings across the first two starts of his Major League career, allowing three runs, four hits, and nine walks. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also has confidence in the pitcher’s potential for growth, trusting that if he puts in the work, success will find him.